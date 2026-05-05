Creston-Dement Public Library marks one year in new building, seeing increased patronage

The Creston-Dement Public Library recently reached the one-year mark since opening its new building at 201 N. Main St. in Creston.

The building opened to the public for operations in March 2025 after a yearlong construction project to build it.

A referendum passed in June 2022 that allowed the Creston-Dement Public Library District to issue $2.2 million in bonds to build a new library building on the land that was donated 20 years ago for just that purpose. The main reason for the desire for a new building was the library outgrowing its previous space at 107 S. Main St.

Library Board President Doug Kroupa, Director Melanie Berg and Assistant Director Ashley Elshoff said May 1 that the past year at the library has seen growth in patronage, programming and materials.

Elshoff served on the library’s board for five years and was part of the construction proceedings before becoming assistant director. The new library is ADA accessible and has a meeting room that can fit 55 people. The library is seeing around 600 patrons per month, which is about 200 more than it’s seen in recent years.

“It’s awesome to see more community participation,” Elshoff said. “We have so many new people coming in. People come in to see the new building and want to look around. We’re able to show off what the community gave to us with the referendum and what they’re helping create, which I love.”

New materials such as video games, and books for adults and older kids have been able to be added with the expanded space. Circulation numbers are double last year’s, Berg said. The library has added toddler, Lego and coding programs along with a second book club.

The library’s summer reading program will see a kick-off event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, with a bounce house, ice cream sundaes, outdoor games, face paint, hot dogs and a photo booth.

The summer program will run from June 15 to July 17. Each Monday will see a story creator club from 1-2 p.m., with mad libs, comics, finishing a story and drawing.

Tuesdays will see science, technology, engineering and math activities at noon.

Wednesdays will see outside play at 1 p.m. and Lego at 3 p.m. Thursdays will see a toddler group at 10 a.m. and tech for teens with stop motion. Fridays will include gardening activities at 10 a.m. and crafts at 2 p.m.

Special events will be held at the library over the summer. On Friday, June 19, there will be a stuffy sleepover at 6 p.m. There will be a pajama dance party and stuffies can be left overnight and kids can come back in the morning for breakfast.

Saturday, June 27, will see a petting zoo at 10 a.m.

Batman and Princess Anna will be at the library on Saturday, July 11.

A chess tournament will be Saturday, July 18.

Adults-only events at the library over the summer will include forever succulents, wine and cheese, plant swap and an AI class.

“We’re excited to do our summer reading program in this space when we’re now comfortable in it,” Elshoff said. “We have room outside too and we know there will be an amazing turnout for the kick-off event. Our closing program will be a fun run on Main Street and everyone has been so supportive. And we’ll have a foam party after the fun run. We couldn’t do that at the old building.”

Elshoff called the community “supportive and appreciative” of the new library building and said a donation-funded landscaping project will soon be started on the property. Landscaping was not able to be included in the project’s budget following the referendum.

Raised garden beds will be an addition outside the library soon through grants and donations, and programming will be held for kids and adults to learn about gardening. The extra food grown will be donated to a local food pantry.

Elshoff and Berg said they’ve enjoyed seeing the library used by patrons in the past year. In the future, Berg said, she’d like to expand hours and programming and possibly add more staff hours if budgeting allows.

Kroupa said reaching one year in the new building is “a big relief” and has been a learning and growth process.

“We’ve been bringing in people like crazy,” Kroupa said. “It’s about continuous growth and making it a vital part of the community. Seeing the library full after years of work to bring a new library to Creston is amazing. You always dream and hope those dreams come true, and so far they are. People are supporting the library by coming in. We’ve had donations coming in. It’s overwhelming to see.”