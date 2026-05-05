Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announces distracted driving enforcement results for April

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office recently announced distracted driving enforcement results for April 2026.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office issued two citations for distracted driving violations, 65 citations for speeding, and 39 citations for no insurance.

There were seven arrests for no valid driver’s license, 11 arrests for driving under the influence, 25 arrests for driving while license suspended/revoked and 96 citations for other violations of the Illinois vehicle code during April’s distracted driving awareness month enforcement campaign.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem in Ogle County, and one moment of inattention can change lives forever,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel.”

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.