McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 31, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Jackson T. Hatfield, 24, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report and one count of disorderly conduct for making a false request for an ambulance.
- Candice K. Shandor, 34, of the 2600 block of West Argyle Street, Chicago; unlawful use of and four counts of unlawful possession of an identification card, possession of a stolen check, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Jakob N. Triplett, 43, of the zero to 100 block of Saddle Tree Lane, North Barrington; obstruction of justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to display registration and operating a vehicle without valid registration.
- Jens W. Sperry, 42, of the 100 block of McKinstry Drive, Elgin; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with expired registration.
- Evan D. Rice, 24, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
- Justin R. Giles, 42, of the 1400 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry; electronic harassment, criminal damage to property, two counts of stalking and failure to notify of damage to unattended property.
- Shannon L. Loureiro, 44, of the 500 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Jason M. Miller, 46, of the 800 block of Helen Avenue, South Elgin; four counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and four counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Bryan J. Stoltenberg, 36, of the 800 block of Shawnee Trail, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and amphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Terrance M. Kampas II, 33, of the 600 block of Courtney Lane, Marengo; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, operating a vehicle without registration, screeching tires and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Jonathan A. Wilson, 26, of the 4500 block of Heron Drive, Lake in the Hills; two counts of theft from a church.
- David W. Brewer, 44, of the 100 block of Azalea Circle, Streamwood; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, obstructing justice, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and speeding.
- Sydney J. Wormsley, 24, of the 2800 block of East Brindleway Court, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
- James W. Turuc, 61, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; failing to report change of employment and phone number as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Oscar J. Perez, 23, of the 16300 block of Hebron Road, Harvard; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act that he was living in a home with a child who was not his own.
- Zachary J. Herman, 29, of the 300 block of West Terra Cotta Road, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Alfonso Meneses Jr., 27, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford; theft over $500.
- Francisco J. Fabian, 36, of the 3000 block of West 41st Street, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and improper turn.
- Michael A. Cadieux, 43, of the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- Larry G. Thayer, 74, of the 1300 block of McConnell Road, Woodstock; failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Miguel A. Delacruz, 28, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing identification, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance, possession of open alcohol by the driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Brandon M. Tiedel, 41, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Waukegan; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Luis Arellano, 27, of the 1900 block of Charles Street, Woodstock; delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.