November 19, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 31, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Jackson T. Hatfield, 24, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report and one count of disorderly conduct for making a false request for an ambulance.
  • Candice K. Shandor, 34, of the 2600 block of West Argyle Street, Chicago; unlawful use of and four counts of unlawful possession of an identification card, possession of a stolen check, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
  • Jakob N. Triplett, 43, of the zero to 100 block of Saddle Tree Lane, North Barrington; obstruction of justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to display registration and operating a vehicle without valid registration.
  • Jens W. Sperry, 42, of the 100 block of McKinstry Drive, Elgin; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with expired registration.
  • Evan D. Rice, 24, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
  • Justin R. Giles, 42, of the 1400 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry; electronic harassment, criminal damage to property, two counts of stalking and failure to notify of damage to unattended property.
  • Shannon L. Loureiro, 44, of the 500 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Jason M. Miller, 46, of the 800 block of Helen Avenue, South Elgin; four counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and four counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Bryan J. Stoltenberg, 36, of the 800 block of Shawnee Trail, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and amphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Terrance M. Kampas II, 33, of the 600 block of Courtney Lane, Marengo; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, operating a vehicle without registration, screeching tires and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Jonathan A. Wilson, 26, of the 4500 block of Heron Drive, Lake in the Hills; two counts of theft from a church.
  • David W. Brewer, 44, of the 100 block of Azalea Circle, Streamwood; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, obstructing justice, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and speeding.
  • Sydney J. Wormsley, 24, of the 2800 block of East Brindleway Court, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
  • James W. Turuc, 61, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry; failing to report change of employment and phone number as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Oscar J. Perez, 23, of the 16300 block of Hebron Road, Harvard; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act that he was living in a home with a child who was not his own.
  • Zachary J. Herman, 29, of the 300 block of West Terra Cotta Road, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
  • Alfonso Meneses Jr., 27, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford; theft over $500.
  • Francisco J. Fabian, 36, of the 3000 block of West 41st Street, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and improper turn.
  • Michael A. Cadieux, 43, of the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
  • Larry G. Thayer, 74, of the 1300 block of McConnell Road, Woodstock; failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Miguel A. Delacruz, 28, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing identification, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance, possession of open alcohol by the driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Brandon M. Tiedel, 41, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Waukegan; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Luis Arellano, 27, of the 1900 block of Charles Street, Woodstock; delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
