Woodstock man held on $1 million bond on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of two children

A 33-year-old Woodstock man held in the McHenry County jail on $1 million bond is accused of sexually assaulted two children younger than 13.

Matthew C. Lorr initially was charged in October with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies. The charges pertain to alleged acts involving a child that occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2019, through Sept. 17, 2022, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

Additional charges were later filed in a separate case involving a second child and include five additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, as well as two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, Class 2 felonies, and two counts of causing a child to be endangered, Class A misdemeanors.

These acts are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 5, 2022, and the indictment also alleges that Lorr provided the child with alcohol and that he was someone in a position of trust or authority at the time of the alleged assaults.

Lorr was arraigned Nov. 4 when he pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court documents. He appeared in court Friday, where prosecutors asked for protective orders on forensic interviews of the children.

Lorr is eligible for extended term sentencing of up to 60 years in prison on each Class X felony if convicted, according to the indictments. He also would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

His attorney declined to comment. Lorr is due back in court Jan. 19. In order to be released from jail, he would need to post 10%, or $100,000, of the $1 million bond.