McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 25, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct 1. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
• Lisa E. Townsend, 27, of the 1200 block of South Briggs Street, Joliet, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
• Daniel L. Dobervich, 36, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Rockford, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction and resisting a police officer.
• Anthony R. Staford, 31, of the 1100 block of New Lenox Road, Joliet, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
• Angel L. Acevedo, 40, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 28, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked with prior violations, obstructing justice, obstructing identification and endangering the life of the child.
Crystal Lake
David W. Brewer, 44, of the 100 block of Azalea Circle, Streamwood, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked with a prior violation, obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane use.
Miguel Vasquez, 43, of the 500 block of West Kimball Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Sept. 29, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, and obstructing justice.
Jackson T. Hatfield, 24, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with making a false 911 report, disorderly conduct for making a false crime report, and disorderly conduct for making a false ambulance call.
Terrance M. Kampas Jr., 33, of the 600 block of Courtney Lane, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Oct. 1, with aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, two counts of disobeying stop sign, failing to signal when turning, operating an uninsured vehicle, no valid registration, squealing or screeching tires, and fleeing or eluding a police officer.
Fox River Grove
Karina Y. Mejia, 27, of the 2600 block of West Atlantic Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with possession of alprazolam and oxycodone without a prescription, driving while license suspended, and obstructing identification.
Harvard
Miguel A. Delacruz, 28, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, Oct. 1, with obstructing justice, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, possession of open alcohol by the driver, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance, operating a vehicle when registration cancelled or suspended, two counts of driving while license suspended, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Johnsburg
Krystal A. Cook, 27, of the 27700 block of West Greenwood Avenue, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Krystal A. Cook, 27, of the 27700 block of West Greenwood Avenue, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Krystal A. Cook, 27, of the 27700 block of West Greenwood Avenue, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with burglary and two counts of theft.
Larvell C. Coles, 26, of the 300 block of Delvin Road, Fox Lake, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Lake in the Hills
James R. Schuster, 61, of the 500 block of Golf Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Sept. 29, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations, driving without a valid license and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
McHenry
Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jori T. Plunkett, 37, of the zero to 100 block of Pebble Beach Court, Naperville, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with four counts of identity theft.
Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 9600 block of Saint Albans Street, Hebron, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 27, with obstructing justice, driving while license suspended, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, and obstructing identification.
Alexandra E. Forbes, 33, of the 2600 block of Kirk Court, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Sept. 29, with possession of heroin.
John H. Milroy, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
James N. Nicholas, 62, of the 6700 block of Giant Oaks Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, Sept. 26, with four counts of production of child pornography, five counts of possessing images of child pornography involving a child younger than 13 and child pornography involving a child younger than 18.
Trevor W. Carey, 33, of the 300 block of County Road Z, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 29, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Spring Grove
Candice K. Shandor, 34, of the 2600 block of West Argyle Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with unlawful use of an ID card, attempting to knowingly cash a bad check, and possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle.
Scott E. Steele, 41, of the 3700 block of Southeast Overton Drive, Richmond, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana; possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; and improper lane use.
Jeffrey M. Gniech, 49, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with residential burglary.
Woodstock
Taquan T. Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 28, with aggravated fleeing causing more than $300 in damage, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, two counts of improper lane use, speeding and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Michael A. Cadieux, 42, of the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Sept. 30, with possession of less than 30 grams of heroin.