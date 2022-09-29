Wonder Lake man arrested on child pornography charges

A 62-year-old Wonder Lake man is accused of possessing multiple pornographic images of a child under the age of 13, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Nicholas James, of the 6700 block of Giant Oaks Road, has been charged with four counts of child pornography, Class X felonies; five counts of possessing images of child pornograhy/victim under the age of 13, Class 2 felonies; and child pornography/possessing a computer photo of child, a Class 3 felony, according to court documents.

If convicted on the most serious Class X felony, James could face up to 30 years in prison.