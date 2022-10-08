McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 18, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Christian M. Corson, 24, of the 100 block of East Lark Avenue, Cortland, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with criminal damage to property, residential burglary, two counts of possession of hydrocodone, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of armed violence, and possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 15 grams of cocaine.
Jami M. Steinhoff-Woods, 45, of the 1200 block of Yellowstone Parkway, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Matthew A. Grabinski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Pershing Avenue, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with obstruction of justice; driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound; driving too fast for conditions; operating an uninsured vehicle; failure to notify of a change of address for driver’s license and registration; and possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle.
Amber N. Gonzaque, 37, of the 5900 block of Island Road, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Jorge A. Garcia, 22, of the 1900 block of Julie Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Sept. 19, with delivery of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of MDMA and promethazine, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, improper windshield condition and unauthorized window treatment.
Huntley
Felipe E. Wahlstedt, 29, of the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane, Huntley, was charged Monday, Sept. 19, with being a child sex offender on school property.
Carlos Perez, 34, of the 400 block of Sweitzer Road, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Sept. 24, with aggravated fleeing, child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Lake in the Hills
Christian M. Corson, 24, of the 100 block of East Lark Avenue, Cortland, was charged Thursday, Sept. 22, with criminal damage to property, residential burglary and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Aaron E. Somerville, 31, of the 900 block of Bonne Brae Lane, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming.
McHenry
Jason L. Reinhard, 36, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Sept. 19, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
James T. Hernandez, 47, of the 1400 block of South Fourth Street, St. Charles, was charged Thursday, Sept. 22, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, speeding and improper lane use.
Tomasz Kozak, 39, of the 700 block of Hickory Trail, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Sept. 22, with four counts of aggravated domestic battery, six counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and child endangerment.
Mitch D. Crawford, 36, of the 4500 block of Lavergne Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with drug-induced homicide.
North Central Narcotics Task Force
Anthony J. Douglas, 37, of the 400 block of North County Street, Waukegan, was charged Friday, Sept. 23, with drug-induced homicide and delivery of less than a gram of heroin.
Woodstock
Shannon L. Loureiro, 44, of the 500 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 20, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jason M. Miller, 46, of the 800 block of Helen Avenue, South Elgin, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 20, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Larry G. Thayer, 74, of the 1300 block of McConnell Road, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Sept. 22, with failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.