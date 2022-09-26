Fatal Lake in the Hills overdose leads to drug-induced homicide charge

A 36-year-old man charged with drug-induced homicide in connection to the 2021 death of a man in Lake in the Hills is being held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bond, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and court documents.

Mitch D. Crawford, of the 4500 block of South Lavergne Avenue, Chicago, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that on or about July 13, 2021, Crawford provided fentanyl to Richard A. Faul, 28, who ingested the drug and was later found dead in the bathroom of his father’s home, according to the criminal complaint and a motion filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Five empty baggies were found near Faul’s body, according to a motion filed by prosecutors requesting Crawford be required to disclose the source of bail funds.

“Approximately 36 baggies of suspected heroin/fentanyl were recovered near his body and the substance ultimately tested positive for fentanyl,” according to the motion.

Phone records and other evidence gathered allegedly shows that Faul bought the heroin and fentanyl from Crawford prior to his death, the motion states.

Crawford, who was arrested Friday, is due in court Tuesday.