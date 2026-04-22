Two MCHS employees honored at state awards banquet

Andrea Gustafson and Tyla Ledvina stand in front of the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards banner at the Illinois State Board of Education banquet on April 18. (Photo Provided By Morris Community High School)

The Illinois State Board of Education recognized two Morris Community High School employees for excellence in their work — one in the classroom, one behind the scenes.

Andrea Gustafson, an English, speech, and drama teacher, and Tyla Ledvina, administrative assistant to the principal, each received an Award of Special Recognition at the 52nd Annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on April 18.

Gustafson has taught at MCHS for 22 years. Beyond her classroom work, she advises extracurricular activities and mentors students in drama and speech. Ledvina, who has served the school for 19 years, manages administrative operations and supports student clubs and activities.

“MCHS is very lucky to have these dedicated employees,” Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz said in a news release. “They’re greatly respected and appreciated by our students, faculty, staff, and parents. They put in extra hours beyond the workday, and this recognition is very well deserved.”

The state awards recognize educators and support staff who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their schools and communities.