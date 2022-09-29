Cortland man charged with burglarizing homes in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills while armed with stolen AR-15 style gun

A 24-year-old Cortland man has been accused of burglarizing an Algonquin home while armed with an AR-15 firearm and a handgun after stealing drugs and the gun from a Lake in the Hills home, McHenry County court records show.

Christian M. Corson also is charged with having 32 1/2 pills of hydrocodone, 32 grams of packaged cocaine, a 9 mm Taurus handgun and a stolen “unknown type of AR-15″ in his possession, according to the criminal complaint filed in one of three separate cases filed against Corson last week.

He subsequently was charged in connection with two Lake in the Hills burglaries, one in the 3000 block of Geneva Lane and the zero to 100 block of Lincoln Street. One of those complaints accuses him of being in possession of a Palmetto State Armory AR-style rifle at the time.

Police allegedly found Corson “in the act of the burglarizing an unoccupied home” in the 100 block of Wildwood, Algonquin, according to a motion prosecutors filed asking Corson be required to prove the source of any bail funds.

One of the firearms and the prescription hydrocodone was stolen from a home in Lake in the Hills, according to the motion. Corson allegedly told police once detained that he had sold another firearm from that Lake in the Hills home to a person in Chicago.

Corson also had a “parent” bag with a “large amount” of cocaine, two small pre-packaged baggies of cocaine, additional packaging materials, a small scale, and between $500 and $700 in cash, authorities said.

Corson previously was convicted of residential burglary in a 2018 case out of Kane County, according to the complaints.

He also pleaded guilty in April 2018 in DeKalb County to a 2017 burglary, according to court records there. Judge Philip Montgomery sentenced him to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation.

In March 2019, he pleaded guilty in front of Judge Robbin Stuckert to a May 2018 residential burglary, DeKalb County court records show. Stuckert sentenced him to five years in prison.

He is currently on parole in the 2018 Kane and DeKalb county cases, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.