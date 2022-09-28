Lake Geneva man accused of sexually abusing Marengo child over 8-year period

A 31-year-old Wisconsin man, arrested Tuesday on a $50,000 warrant, is accused of sexually abusing a Marengo child over the course of eight years, McHenry County court records show.

Aaron E. Somerville, of the 900 block of Bonnie Brae Lane in Lake Geneva, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13, a Class 2 felony, and grooming, a Class 4 felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County courthouse.

Somerville was due in rights court Wednesday morning.

Between June 11, 2013, and June 11, 2021, Marengo police allege Somerville “committed an act of sexual conduct” involving a person younger than 13 years of age, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also alleges that in February of this year Somerville attempted through Snapchat to “seduce or lure” a child younger than 17.

If convicted on the more serious Class 2 felony, Somerville faces between three and seven years in prison, but the charge also is probational.