Man charged in fatal overdose of Algonquin man, held on $300K bond in McHenry County jail

A 37-year old Waukegan man accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin to a 32-year-old Algonquin man is being held on a $300,000 bond in the McHenry County jail.

Anthony Joseph Douglas, of the 400 block of North County Street, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Should Douglas be convicted on the Class X charge, which is more serious, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Douglas is accused of delivering heroin to Joseph Scully on or about Aug. 21, according to the indictment.

Scully was found unresponsive in his home that same day with “suspected bags of heroin/fentanyl” near his body. A straw and needle also were found nearby, according to a motion filed by prosecutors requesting that Douglas be required to show the source of any bail money.

Phone records showed that Scully had arranged to buy the drugs from Douglas on the day he died, according to the motion. Douglas admitted to police that he sold Scully four bags of heroin the day he died, according to the motion.

Scully is described in an online obituary as a “natural athlete” and “talented musician and songwriter.”

“The world lost a truly gentle soul. We will forever miss your playful humor and infectious smile,” according to the obituary.

Douglas is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.