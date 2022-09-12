September 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 15, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Samuel G. Morales, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Edgewood Drive, Streamwood; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding and improper lane use.
  • Angel M. Syed, 21, of the 1700 block of Sebastian Road, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no front license plate, obstructed windshield and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Bradley F. Snelten, 60, of the 6000 block of Brighton Lane, Lakewood; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Michael F. Westney, 51, of the 400 block of Prides Run, Lake in the Hills; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Rogelio D. Hernandez, 64, of Chicago; failure to register lack of fixed address as required by Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Miguel E. Hernandez, 33, of the 200 block of East New York Street, Aurora; failure to register residence as required by Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Michael R. Casavant, 26, of the 24600 block of 87th Street, Salem, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Heather L. Bartolia, 38, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Court, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Ronald J. Kruger, 56, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Wauconda; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Mitchel D. High, 53, of the 1100 block of Heartland Gate, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery to a paramedic and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Mirza Begimamovic, 39, of the zero to 100 block of South Clifton Avenue, Elgin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; driving while license revoked with prior convictions, and obstructing identification.
  • Robert G. Dunksi, 49, of the 800 block of South Broadway, Cortez, Colorado; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked; aggravated driving under the influence of drugs while license revoked; aggravated driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol, drugs or another intoxicating compound while license revoked; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of drugs; driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol, drugs or another intoxicating compound; driving while license revoked, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver, and failure to use a seat belt.
  • John H. Milroy, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a person over age 60 and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Ralph R. Realmo Jr., 25, of McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jessica J. Cochran, 28, of the 100 block of East South Street, Woodstock; theft of government property under $300.
  • Jason D. Cambora, 41, of the 16700 block of Kunde Road, Union; aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card.
  • Kathleen E. Olson, 64, of the 300 block of Country Brook Lane, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a firefighter and two counts of aggravated battery to an emergency medical services personnel.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyStreamwoodWoodstockLakewoodLake in the HillsChicagoAuroraCrystal LakeWaucondaElginWonder LakeMcHenryUnionHarvard