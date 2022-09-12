McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 15, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Samuel G. Morales, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Edgewood Drive, Streamwood; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding and improper lane use.
- Angel M. Syed, 21, of the 1700 block of Sebastian Road, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no front license plate, obstructed windshield and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Bradley F. Snelten, 60, of the 6000 block of Brighton Lane, Lakewood; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Michael F. Westney, 51, of the 400 block of Prides Run, Lake in the Hills; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
- Rogelio D. Hernandez, 64, of Chicago; failure to register lack of fixed address as required by Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Miguel E. Hernandez, 33, of the 200 block of East New York Street, Aurora; failure to register residence as required by Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Michael R. Casavant, 26, of the 24600 block of 87th Street, Salem, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Heather L. Bartolia, 38, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Court, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Ronald J. Kruger, 56, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Wauconda; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Mitchel D. High, 53, of the 1100 block of Heartland Gate, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery to a paramedic and two counts of domestic battery.
- Mirza Begimamovic, 39, of the zero to 100 block of South Clifton Avenue, Elgin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; driving while license revoked with prior convictions, and obstructing identification.
- Robert G. Dunksi, 49, of the 800 block of South Broadway, Cortez, Colorado; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked; aggravated driving under the influence of drugs while license revoked; aggravated driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol, drugs or another intoxicating compound while license revoked; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of drugs; driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol, drugs or another intoxicating compound; driving while license revoked, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver, and failure to use a seat belt.
- John H. Milroy, 39, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a person over age 60 and two counts of domestic battery.
- Ralph R. Realmo Jr., 25, of McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica J. Cochran, 28, of the 100 block of East South Street, Woodstock; theft of government property under $300.
- Jason D. Cambora, 41, of the 16700 block of Kunde Road, Union; aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card.
- Kathleen E. Olson, 64, of the 300 block of Country Brook Lane, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a firefighter and two counts of aggravated battery to an emergency medical services personnel.