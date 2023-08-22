August 22, 2023
Northwest Herald boys soccer preview: 5 to watch in 2023

By Michal Dwojak
Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger kicks the ball towards the goal as he is defended by Woodstock North's Nii Amoo during a non-conference soccer match Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, between Crystal Lake South and Woodstock North at Woodstock North High School.

Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger kicks the ball toward the goal as he is defended by Woodstock North's Nii Amoo during a nonconference match last season at Woodstock North High School. Getzinger will look to cap off a decorated high school career. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five players to watch in the 2023 season for Northwest Herald boys soccer teams.

Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger

Nolan Getzinger, Crystal Lake South, sr., M

Getzinger led the area with 22 goals last year during a season where he earned the Northwest Herald’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year honor. The senior also added eight assists, which helped him earn Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-State and All-Fox Valley Conference honors. He’ll be a major leader for the Gators as they try to repeat as conference champions.

Crystal Lake Central's Vicente Romero

Vicente Romero, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Romero showed how good he can be during his junior year where he finished with seven goals and two assists. He earned the Northwest Herald’s Second Team, all-sectional and All-FVC honors and he’ll take even more of a leadership role with the Tigers this season. First-year coach Leah Rutkowski has high hopes that Romero’s senior season could be big.

Huntley's Hudson Nielsen

Hudson Nielsen, Huntley, sr., M

Nielsen knew how to score and share the wealth last year. He scored 11 goals, tied with teammate Isaac Jacobo for Huntley’s lead and top-five in the FVC and also tallied 14 assists. Nielsen earned all-sectional, all-conference and second team honors. He’ll be a key returner for the Red Raiders as they try to compete for a FVC crown and a regional title.

Jacobs' Owen Armstong

Owen Armstrong, Jacobs, sr., D

Armstrong was one of the top defenders in the area, leading a defense that allowed an average of 1.2 goals per match. The senior earned all-sectional honorable mention, all-conference and second team honors for his strong season and he should continue to grow. The Golden Eagles will need his strong leadership early with a tough nonconference schedule.

Johnsburg's Preston Michel (KKoontz.com)

Preston Michel, Johnsburg, sr., GK

Michel returns as one of the top goalkeepers in the area after an impressive junior season. As a junior, he finished with 254 saves and earned All-Kishwaukee River Conference honors. He helped the Skyhawks win a Class 1A regional last season, and coach Adam Bronars is excited to see how leads as a senior.