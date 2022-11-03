Boys soccer: McHenry County-area players earn IHSSCA honors

A number of McHenry County-area boys soccer players earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) after this season.
The organization named Crystal Lake South’s Nolan Getzinger as an All-State selection after an impressive junior season. Getzinger scored 22 goals and added eight assists.
Prairie Ridge’s Cade Collins, Crystal Lake Central’s James Durcan, Marian Central’s Nate Iafigliola, Jacobs’ John Kraft, Dundee-Crown’s Alex Martinez and Miguel Pena, Hampshire’s Juan Martinez, Huntley’s Hudson Nielsen, Burlington Central’s Jack Petsche and Crystal Lake South’s Andrew Smart and Logan Vargas all earned All-Sectional honors in section six.
Harvard’s David Aquino was named All-Sectional honors in section nine.
Crystal Lake South’s Ali Ahmed, Crystal Lake Central’s Aidan Andrews and Vicente Romero Jr., Jacobs’ Owen Armstrong, Huntley’s Isaac Jacobo, Cary-Grove’s Logan Kemp, Burlington Central’s Griffin Kollhof, Prairie Ridge’s Brady Rogers, Hampshire’s John Serra and Marian Central’s Dawson Yegge all earned All-Sectional honorable mention in section six.
The Hornets’ Lorenzo Eichholz earned All-Sectional honorable mention in section nine.
Burlington Central’s Nathan Batani, Marian Central’s Jacob Bonnet, Crystal Lake Central’s Daniel Cubelic, Jacobs’ Adan Farias, Hampshire’s Kevin Huynh, Huntley’s John Lengle, Cary-Grove’s Cooper Motz, Dundee-Crown’s David Smiech and Crystal Lake South’s Vargas all were named All-Sectional Sportsmanship.
Marian Central’s Dominic Aragona, Dundee-Crown’s Jacob Budys, Burlington Central’s Diego Cruz, Hampshire’s Landon LaMarca, Huntley’s Ethan Pfeifer, Jacobs’ Carter Roper, Cary-Grove’s Brach Skof, Crystal Lake Central’s Daniel Vega and Crystal Lake South’s Josh Washington were named All-Sectional All-Academic in section six.