Boys soccer: 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area boys soccer team.
First Team
David Aquino, Harvard, F, sr.
Aquino joins the Northwest Herald All-Area team for the first time after he was named the Kishwaukee River Conference’s Field Player of the Year. He led the Hornets with 17 goals and added eight assists to help Harvard reach a regional final. “[Aquino was] our best player throughout the season and scored consistently throughout the season for us,” Harvard coach Victor Gonzalez said.
Alex Trojanowski, Marian Central, F, sr.
Trojanowski made the jump from last season’s honorable-mention group to the first team this year. The senior scored 13 goals and added 14 assists to help Marian Central finish the season 13-4-1 and reach a regional final.
Nolan Getzinger, Crystal Lake South, M, jr.
The 2022 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year put together quite the junior season, earning IHSSCA All-State honors on top of his All-Fox Valley Conference award. Getzinger led the area with 22 goals and added eight assists, helping the Gators come back to win the FVC and a regional. “He’s so dynamic with terrific speed, can go at you with either foot and wins almost any ball in the air in his area,” South coach Brian Allen said.
Miguel Pena, Dundee-Crown, M, sr.
Pena jumps to the first team after earning second-team honors last season. The senior led the Chargers with 15 goals and added 11 assists. He helped provide experience for a D-C team with plenty of young players so it could win a regional title. Pena earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors. “He is a true leader and has a work mentality not matched by many in the area,” D-C coach Rey Vargas said.
Nate Iafigliola, Marian Central, M, sr.
Marian Central’s captain led the way for much of the season, controlling both the middle portion of the pitch and the defensive end. Iafigliola scored 14 goals and added six assists, which helped him earn IHSSCA All-Sectional honors. The Hurricanes didn’t play in a conference this season. The senior made the jump to the first team after not placing on any all-area team last season.
JJ Tapia, McHenry, M, sr.
Tapia scored the second-most goals in the area with 18 while adding six assists. The senior helped shore up the middle of the pitch for a Warriors team that fell in a regional final to Larkin. Tapia earned All-FVC honors.
John Kraft, Jacobs, D, sr.
Kraft made his presence known throughout the season and helped the Golden Eagles go on a late-season run that ended with Jacobs losing in a sectional semifinal match. The senior finished the season with one goal but limited opponents from moving the ball deep into Golden Eagles zone. Kraft earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.
Andrew Smart, Crystal Lake South, D, sr.
Smart led the Gators with 10 assists and scored one goal, which came against Crystal Lake Central to help South beat its crosstown rival to win a regional title. The senior earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors. “[He was] probably our most consistent defender all season long, our vocal leader in the back, and [had a] work rate that was hard to match by opposing attackers. His physicality and willingness to pressure you all over the field disrupted opposing attacks regularly for our defense,” Allen said.
Zach Heitkemper, Huntley, D, sr.
Heitkemper is the only player to return to the first team from last season. Heitkemper built upon a strong junior season and continued to be the best defensive player in the area. He scored eight goals and added three assists to earn IHSSCA All-State honors as well as earning an All-FVC nod.
Jacob Bonnet, Marian Central, D, sr.
Bonnet scored the second-most goals among defenders in the area with seven and provided a boost for the Hurricanes from the back line. He also added seven assists and helped Marian Central have 10 clean sheets this season. The senior was pivotal for the Hurricanes’ success.
Dawson Yegge, Marian Central, GK, sr.
Yegge impressed as one of the most dominant goalkeepers in the area. The 6-foot-8 senior made it difficult for any team to score, finishing the year with 10 shutouts and making 111 saves with nine goals against. Yegge earned All-Sectional honorable mention.
Second Team
Isaac Jacobo, Huntley, F, jr.
Ali Ahmed, Crystal Lake South, F, so.
Alex Martinez, Dundee-Crown, M, sr.
Vincent Romero Jr., Crystal Lake Central, M, jr.
Hudson Nielsen, Huntley, M, jr.
Juan Martinez, Hampshire, M, jr.
Owen Armstrong, Jacobs, D, jr.
James Durcan, Crystal Lake Central, D, sr.
Cade Collins, Prairie Ridge, D, sr.
Brady Rogers, Prairie Ridge, D, sr.
Preston Michel, Johnsburg, GK, jr.
Honorable Mention
Martin Quintero, Harvard, F, jr.
Nevin Volarath, Jacobs, M, jr.
Marco Herrera, Harvard, M, jr.
Saul Sanchez, Harvard, M, sr.
Pablo Mercado, Harvard, M, sr.
Nick Prus, Crystal Lake South, M, so.
Brendan Lewis, Crystal Lake South, M, jr.
Nibert Freundl, Woodstock North, M, jr.
Dominic Aragona, Marian Central, M, sr.
Michael Sbarounis, Marian Central, M, sr.
Gavin Eagan, Huntley, M, jr.
Jack Breunig, Huntley, M, jr.
Jack Petsche, Burlington Central, M, sr.
Kyle Patterson, Johnsburg, M, jr.
Lorenzo Eichholz, Harvard, D, sr.
Josh Washington, Crystal Lake South, D, sr.
Daniel Cubelic, Crystal Lake Central, D, sr.
Tyler Fink, Woodstock North, D, sr.
Micah Overly, Huntley, D, sr.
Jackson Thomas, Woodstock, D, so.
Emerson Hernandez, McHenry, D, sr.
Ryan Gremo, McHenry, D, sr.
Juan Lopez, Marengo, D, sr.
Aidan Albert, Richmond-Burton, D, so.
Andres Hernandez-Flores, Harvard GK, sr.
Logan Vargas, Crystal Lake South, GK, sr.
Brogan Amherdt, Prairie Ridge, GK, sr.
Logan Kemp, Cary-Grove, GK, jr.
Tyler Juergensen, McHenry, GK, sr.