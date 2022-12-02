2022 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Crystal Lake South’s Nolan Getzinger

Nolan Getzinger showed up for Crystal Lake South in big moments throughout the season.
The junior midfielder had a goal or an assist in all but one of the Gators’ Fox Valley Conference matches and scored a goal in South’s Class 2A sectional semifinal loss to Vernon Hills. Getzginer has grown into a player South coach Brian Allen is proud of and excited to see just how much better he can get.
“He’s so dynamic with terrific speed, can go at you with either foot and wins almost any ball in the air in his area,” Allen said.
Getzinger, who scored 22 goals and added eight assists, is the Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Huntley defender Zach Heitkemper and Harvard forward David Aquino also received consideration for the award.
South lost a lot of senior leadership from last season’s team that featured two first-team members from the 2021 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer All-Area teams, including 2021 Player of the Year Tom Coughlin. Getzinger stepped in from the first match and showed that he could be a leader for the Gators on and off the pitch.
Getzinger answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports reporter Michal Dwojak about his junior season, what it meant to win an FVC title and what celebrity he would hang out with for a day.
What will you remember the most about your junior season?
Getzinger: Honestly the 22 goals, that was special. I actually got to beat my brother’s best season, so it felt really good when I passed him.
What was it like being more of a leader on this season’s team?
Getzinger: Last year, or I guess two seasons ago now, we had some really good players that I got to look up to and learn from. I learned from them, and I tried to do the best as a leader and help the team with the other captains.
How excited were you with what you accomplished this season, including winning FVC and regional titles?
Getzinger: The conference felt great, especially after last year, getting close but falling short. The conference title felt really good, and then we got to add a regional to it, so it was just a bonus.
What would your dream job be?
Getzinger: A dream job would be to be a professional soccer player, but other than that, maybe an electrician or something. Trade is more my kind of route.
What musical act would you want to see in concert this year?
Getzinger: I kind of like Drake. I listened to his new album. That would be cool.
What is the last good book you read?
Getzinger: In class, we’re reading “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and I’m enjoying it, getting into it a little bit. That’s kind of fun. It’s different. It’s based off of this mental asylum where you kind of get to see what it was like around the 1950s.
Who is your favorite professional soccer player?
Getzinger: Probably Lionel Messi. I just think he’s the greatest of all time. When you watch him play, he changes the entire game and is like no other player.
What celebrity would you like to hang out with for a day?
Getzinger: I think Will Ferrell is funny, so I think it would be fun to hang out with him. I would see what he does on a daily basis, kind of see how his life is.
What would you change about soccer if you could change one thing?
Getzinger: I would make it more popular in America. How it is in Europe, it’s just so cool. I would try to change people’s minds who think soccer is boring.
What is one sport you’re really not good at?
Getzinger: I’m really not good at baseball. I played for like half a year and broke my elbow, not from baseball. But I realized I was going to be really bad at it.
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Getzinger: I would want to go to England and visit Anfield because I’m a big Liverpool fan. That’s what I would do.
If you could be any animal, which would you be and why?
Getzinger: I would be an eagle because it would be fun flying around, and you can go wherever.
If you celebrated a goal like NFL players celebrate a touchdown, what would you and your teammates do?
Getzinger: One of the funny celebrations going around right now is the Griddy. A lot of football players are doing that. That’s pretty funny.
How much does your success during your junior season leave you motivated for your senior season?
Getzinger: This year was great. I’m thinking that I can do even better, win some more awards and stuff like that. I’m going to be working during the offseason. Hopefully, I see some improvements.