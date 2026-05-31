Huntley’s Will Geske ties for 7th at state tennis meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys tennis

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: After going 3-0 on Friday to earn a spot in Saturday’s consolation semifinals, Huntley senior Will Geske lost in three sets to Streamwood’s Mathieu Veltkamp 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 to end his tournament run with a 5-2 record and in a tie for seventh place.

Geske, a state qualifier all four years of high school, was the area’s lone player still alive on the final day of the three-day tournament.

Will Geske, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

On Friday, Geske beat Glenbard East’s Finn Talbot 6-0, 6-3 and Chicago Payton’s Yash Kaushik 6-0, 6-1 in the fourth and fifth consolation rounds. He earned a hard-fought victory against Hinsdale Central’s Barry Zhu 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in a consolation quarterfinal to advance to Saturday’s consolation semifinals.

Baseball

Aurora Christian 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Johnsburg, the fifth-seeded Rockets (19-17) put the tying run on third base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but a strikeout ended their comeback attempt in dropping the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional final to the top-seeded Eagles.

Max Martin finished 3 for 4 with a run scored, Bryce Kowall had a double and one RBI, Ray Hannemann had two hits and Logan Johnson added a double. Grayson Morningstar took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked three. Anthony Harvey tossed one scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Barrington 9, McHenry 4: At Barrington, the top-seeded Warriors (28-8-1) went ahead 2-0 after one inning, but the fifth-seeded Broncos scored the next nine runs in the Class 4A Barrington Regional final. McHenry scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Nathan Neidhardt was 2 for 3 with a runn scored, Kaden Wasniewski had a hit, run and RBI, and Bennet Baumann and Gavin Polerecky each added an RBI. McHenry finished with six hits, all singles.

Scotty Cole allowed three runs on five hits in four innings, striking out two and walking one. Wasniewski gave up four runs in 1⅔ innings and Neidhart allowed two in 1⅓ innings.

Hononegah 9, Jacobs 5: At Hononegah, the third-seeded Indians led 8-1 after four innings, and the second-seeded Golden Eagles (22-13) couldn’t recover to end their season with a loss in the Class 4A Hononegah Regional final. Luke Flaskamp went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for Jacobs, Jack Coates had a double and two RBIs and Henry Shower was 2 for 4 and knocked in a run.

Cooper Gulgren allowed six unearned runs in 1⅔ innings, giving up four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Jacobs committed three errors in the defeat. Jowell Colon pitched the final three innings without allowing a hit or a run while striking out two.

Harvest-Westminster 7, Marengo 5: At Marengo, the third-seeded Indians (22-2) fell short in a Class 2A Marengo Regional final loss to second-seeded Harvest-Westminster. Harvest-Westminster took a 6-1 lead over Marengo with a five-run fourth, adding a run in the fifth. Marengo scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Alex Johnson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Marengo, Aiden Ruark had a double and run scored and Dominic Iovinelli drove in one run in the loss. Johnson took the loss on the mound, throwing all seven innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Geneva 5, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, the fifth-seeded Rockets’ late comeback fell short in a loss to the top-seeded Vikings in the Class 3A Burlington Central championship. Trailing 5-1, Central (16-19-2) scored two runs in the top of the seventh, getting a two-run double by Tyler Kotwica with two outs. The Rockets had the bases loaded, but struck out to end the game.

Aidric Arndt allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 4⅔ innings while striking out four and walking two. Daniel Koertgen tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings, allowing just a hit. Koertgen hit a solo homer in the second and Connor Sreckov was 2 for 3 with a double.