Luke Flaskamp’s grand slam lifts Jacobs past Dundee-Crown: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Jacobs 10, Dundee-Crown 5: At Algonquin, Luke Flaskamp hit a grand slam to lead the Chargers (17-8, 9-6) to a Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers (9-17, 1-13). Jace Koth was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Andrew Deegan had a double, two runs and one RBI.

Shane DeMarsh was 2 for 4 with a double for D-C. Jacob Gillette added two hits.

Crystal Lake South 5, Lakes 3: At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Jackson Lee had two hits and drove in two runs and Nolan Dabrowski scored twice for the Gators (18-7) in a nonconference win. Tanner Mauer tossed four shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Cary-Grove 11, Grant 2: At Cary, Canyon McKinney had three hits, three steals, three runs and two RBIs, and Dylan Dumele was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI for the Trojans (9-18) in nonconference action. Oskar Freund and Andrew Paduch drove in two runs apiece. Braedan Mendro allowed one earned run in four innings with two strikeouts.

Marengo 13, Freeport 6: At Freeport, Mitchell Aukes struck out six and gave up two earned runs over five innings for the Indians (16-8) in a nonconference win. At the plate, Aukes had a double and three RBIs. Konstantinos Siambanis had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Alex Johnson struck out four in two innings of relief.

Hampshire 12, St. Edward 6: At Hampshire, Henry Parks struck out nine in five shutout innings of relief for the Whip-Purs (16-11-1) in their nonconference victory. Logan Nawrocki had a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Harkin scored three runs, Nicholas Lueders hit a solo homer, and Shane Pfeiffer and Zach Farwell drove in two runs apiece.

McHenry 5, Bartlett 4: At McHenry, the Warriors (24-4-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth in their nonconference win. Garet Lobbins had a double and two RBIs and Bennet Baumann was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Ryan Carzoli allowed one earned run in four innings, striking out two.

Woodstock 11, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Devin Haggerty had two doubles and three RBIs, Sonny Marsalla had three hits and three RBIs, and Noah Henning had a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Blue Streaks. Max Haggerty allowed one run in five innings and struck out five.

Woodstock 10, Genoa-Kingston 3 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Michael Offdenkamp had a home run, two runs and three RBIs as the Streaks (8-10-1) earned a doubleheader sweep. Chace Waterson (2 for 2) and Liam Anderson (3 for 3) drove in two runs each. Drake Jackson didn’t allow any earned runs in four innings, striking out four.

Crystal Lake Central 16, Sycamore 1 (4 inn.): At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Konner Altergott was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and five RBIs, and Max Geske and Owen Kelley both drove in two as the Tigers (13-14) cruised to a nonconference win. Nick Kohlhase had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Bud Shanahan scored four runs. Wade Ozment allowed a run in four innings with two strikeouts.

Alden-Hebron 17, Faith Christian 1 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Christian Nunez struck out six and walked five in four innings without allowing a hit, and the Giants (8-7) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third in a runaway win. Caleb Linneman (3 for 4) hit two homers and drove in four runs, Kyle Linneman was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Logan Klein had two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

Hononegah 10, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Maddon McKim had a pair of hits for the Wolves (17-7) in their nonconference defeat. Jack Spindler allowed three earned runs in 5⅓ innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Aurora Christian 13, Marian Central 3 (6 inn.): At Aurora, Colin Kowalsky drove in two runs for the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

Aurora Christian 17, Marian Central 2 (4 inn.): At Aurora, the Hurricanes (3-17, 3-8) were held to two hits as they dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Eagles.

Grayslake Central 12, Richmond-Burton 2 (5 inn.): At Grayslake, Max Martin and Cooper Nagel had two hits apiece for the Rockets (14-12) in a nonconference loss.

Glenbrook South 6, Burlington Central 5 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Liam Schultz had a double and two RBIs in a nonconference loss for the Rockets (10-15-2).

North Boone 12, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets (4-16) were no-hit in a nonconference loss to the Vikings. Logan Nulle struck out four in 1⅓ scoreless innings for Harvard.

Softball

Dundee-Crown 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Emily Einhorn had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Chargers (10-7) beat the Hornets (6-13) in nonconference play. Madysen Schillaci and Casi Attapit each had a double and one RBI. Andie Robinson tossed five scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Prairie Ridge 2, Grayslake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino struck out seven in a complete game, allowing one run on three hits, for the Wolves in a nonconference win. Parker Frey had two hits and Reese Vrba added an RBI.

Prairie Ridge 7, Grayslake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Bella Moore was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Wolves (16-6) earned a doubleheader sweep. Frey added three hits and two runs, Kylie Carroll had a double and two runs scored, and Mary Kate Center drove in two. Emma Dallas earned the win, allowing one earned runs over seven innings with six strikeouts.

Marengo 14, Byron 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Allie Tucker (two RBIs), Gianna Iovinelli (double, two runs, two RBIs) and Mia Miceli (double, three RBIs) all hit home runs for the Indians (15-16) in their nonconference win. Ari Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs, Abby Balmes had two hits, including a double, and three runs scored, and Mia Brackmann drove in two runs. Ellie White struck out eight in five innings and allowed only two hits.

Lakes 6, Johnsburg 4: At Lake Villa, Brooke Wilkinson didn’t allow any earned runs in her five innings, striking out three, and Abri Bruns tallied two hits for the Skyhawks in a nonconference loss.

Johnsburg 8, Lakes 7: At Lake Villa, Kimmy Whitlock was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Skyhawks (9-13) earned a doubleheader split. Carlie Majercik scored three runs and Sarah Nethaway (two runs) and Evelyn Mercurio (RBI) added two hits apiece.

Lake Zurich 12, Cary-Grove 9: At Lake Zurich, Paityn Ahlquist was 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs and Addison DeSomer added a solo home run as the Trojans fell in nonconference action. Ella Grimm had three hits and two runs scored.

Lake Zurich 14, Cary-Grove 3 (6 inn.): At Lake Zurich, Ahlquist (two RBIs) and Makayla Hughes (RBI) both hit home runs as the Trojans (7-20) dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Bears. Ahlquist allowed two earned runs in three innings with three strikeouts.

Hononegah 6, Burlington Central 4: At Hononegah, Mei Shirokawa had two hits and two runs scored and Kelsey Covey had a triple and an RBI as the Rockets fell in nonconference play. Sophia Koertgen allowed one earned run in six innings.

Stillman Valley 8, Burlington Central 0: At Hononegah, the Rockets (10-15-1) were held to four singles in a nonconference loss to the Cardinals.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 19, Kaneland 4: At Kaneland, Drack Lenckus set the school record for points in a game, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists as the Gators improved to 15-2 on the season. Owen Hess scored six goals and Braedon Muraski had two goals and two assists. Gavin Hastings won 20 of 22 face-offs.

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Meet: At Genoa, Johnsburg (82) was runner-up to G-K (130), Harvard (59) was fourth, Marian Cental (56) was sixth and Alden-Hebron (13) tied for 14th.

Johnsburg’s Stori Hurkes won the shot put (10.60 meters) and discus (34.40). Hope Klosowicz took runner-up in the 100 (12.76 seconds), Summer Toussaint was second in the 400 (1:00.83) and Skye Toussaint took second in the 1,600 (5:39.70). Summer Toussaint, Kailey Delulio, Abby Lane and Klosowicz finished runner-up in the 4x400 (4:21.96).

Harvard’s Ella Martin won the 300 hurdles (47.25) and high jump (1.51 meters). Genah Arias was second in the triple jump (9.88).

Marian Central’s Gabriella Lee won the 800 (2:27.48) and Addie Leitzen won the triple jump (10.33 meters). Jenna Remke, Lee, Addie Leitzen and Lainey Remke were first in the 4x400 (4:13.40). Lainey Remke, Jenna Remke, Leitzen and Clare Schneck took second in the 4x100 (51.76).

Alden-Hebron’s Nely Alvarez won the 3,200 (12:44.76).

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Meet: At Genoa, Johnsburg finished third with 73 points, trailing only Hinckley-Big Rock (108) and Seneca (82). Harvard and Marian Central tied for sixth with 53 points and Alden-Hebron (1) was 14th.

Johnsburg’s Grady Smith won the 800 (2:05.00) and Nico Hartmann won the 300 hurdles (42.54). Micah Klos was second in the 1,600 (4:42.55), Hartmann took second in the 110 hurdles (16.96) and Jared Lopez was second in the pole vault (4.27 meters). Smith, Carson Jones, Hartmann and Klos placed runner-up in the 4x400 (3:41.23).

Marian Central’s Wilson Jakubowicz won the 100 meters (11.01), Luke Aragona, Jakubowicz, Max Kinney and Michael Schmid won the 4x100 (44.43), and the same foursome won the 4x200 (1:32.45).

Harvard’s Braden Wittum won the shot put (17.34 meters) and discus (48.32). Bryan Hernandez (15.46) was second in the shot put.

Girls soccer

Huntley 3, Hononegah 2: At Rockton, Peyton Ruffner, Aubrey Brown and Addi Avi each scored for the Red Raiders (12-3-2) in a nonconference win. Mia Moyer had two assists and Ashlyn Grabs made four saves.

Guilford 4, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored for the Chargers (3-10-1) in a nonconference loss. Karla Guillen made eight saves for D-C.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central Invite: At Crystal Lake, Cary-Grove tied for third in the eight-team meet. Host Crystal Lake Central was seventh and Hampshire was eighth. The Trojans won the No. 1 doubles championship.