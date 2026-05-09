Crystal Lake Central co-op girls lacrosse wins 6th straight FVC title: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central 7, Huntley 6: At Huntley, Layla Schnell scored three goals as Crystal Lake Central co-op (17-1, 7-0) beat the Red Raiders (9-6, 5-2) to capture its six straight Fox Valley Conference championship. Central co-op, which has now won 10 straight matches, has not lost an FVC match during its run of six conference titles.

Also scoring for the winners were Makayla Simonic, Ella Trudeau, Izzy Jackson and Emma Sieg.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 7: At Crystal Lake, Jack Hermann hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as the Wolves (17-6, 10-5) beat the Chargers (9-16, 1-13) in FVC play. Jack Spindler tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out hit. D-C scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

Jack Dahlem drove in two runs and Gavin Piekos was 2 for 2 with two runs and one RBI for Prairie Ridge. For D-C, Ikey Grzynkowicz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kaden Klancnik had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Brady Benton added two hits and drove in a run.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Burlington Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Johhny Geisser (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K) and Reese Hamric (3 IP, 0 H, 2 K) helped shut down the Rockets (10-14-2, 5-10) for the Tigers (12-14, 7-8) in an FVC win. Grant Bellino had two RBIs and Owen Kelley added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Aidric Arndt allowed four runs in 5⅔ innings and struck out five for the Rockets.

Crystal Lake South 12, Jacobs 4: At Crystal Lake, John Morgan was 3 for 6 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the Gators (17-7, 9-6) past the Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-6) in an FVC game. Wes Bogda had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI, Michael Silvius went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI, and Jackson Lee had a double and one RBI. Silvius allowed a run over five innings with three strikeouts.

Jack Coates had a homer and three RBIs for Jacobs.

Hampshire 10, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Gavin Weston tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four, for the Whip-Purs (14-11-1, 6-9) in an FVC win over the Trojans (8-18, 3-12). Santino Sauer was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Logan Nawrocki and Tyler Rubino drove in two runs each. Shane Pfeiffer had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Oskar Freund had a double and two RBIs to lead C-G.

Marengo 21, Rochelle 7 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, Aiden Ruark drove in five runs from the No. 9 spot as the Indians (15-8) coasted to a nonconference win. Maverick Shines had a home run, four runs and two RBIs, while Alex Johnson, Caden Oine and Brady Kentgen each drove in two runs.

Grayslake North 4, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Trey Toussaint was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Brady Fisher added a double and one RBI as the Skyhawks (15-8) fell to the Knights in nonconference action. Jacob Smith allowed two unearned runs in three innings, striking out three. Josh Speer had three strikeouts in one inning.

Zion-Benton 16, Harvard 3 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Eltan Powles had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Hornets (4-16) in a nonconference loss. Logan Nulle was 2 for 3 with a double.

North Boone 20, Richmond-Burton 5: At Richmond, Anthony Harvey had two hits and one RBI as the Rockets (14-11) dropped their nonconference game.

Lake Forest 15, Woodstock North 0 (4 inn.): At Lake Forest, Ian Slepcevich had a pinch-hit single for North’s only hit. The Thunder fell to 8-13 with the loss.

Softball

Antioch 8, Marengo 0: At Antioch, the Indians (14-16) were held to two hits in a nonconference loss. Ellie White allowed three earned runs in six innings, striking out two.

Boys tennis

Lakes 4, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Tyler Batt won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Miles Davis and Drew Jesuit won 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles for the Skyhawks in the nonconference loss.

Boys track and field

Lockport Invite: At Lockport, Huntley took ninth with 80 points, while Minooka won the 15-team title with 194 points.

Huntley’s Nathan Sauber took runner-up in the 1,600 meters B Level (4:29.17). Joseph Zawacki won the 1,600 C Level in 4:32.48. Nick Galanis placed first in the high jump C Level (1.70 meters), and Emmett Shorey took first in the pole vault C Level (3.32).

Andrew Raistrick, Joseph Sittler, Zawacki and Mark Omoniyi took second in the 4x800 B Level (8:01.18).