Addison Schaffer nets hat trick as Crystal Lake Central wins FVC title: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 3, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Addison Schaffer recorded a hat trick and Ella Bechler assisted on all three goals as the Tigers (13-1, 8-0) defeated the Rockets (9-8-1, 5-3) to wrap up the Fox Valley Conference championship outright.

Charlotte Wallner made five saves in the shutout for Crystal Lake Central, which has now won six out of the past seven FVC titles.

Huntley 9, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Peyton Ruffner and Hailey Brandlin had two goals each for the Red Raiders (11-3-1, 6-1-1) in an FVC win over the Warriors (0-14, 0-8). Genevieve Adamson, Mia Moyer, Avery Suess, Lily Aschenbrenner and Marina Reicher also scored for Huntley. Nyla Rueda and Maizie Nickle each chipped in two assists.

Harvard 8, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley, Julie Silva scored five goals to lead the Hornets (12-5-1) to the nonconference victory. Diana Mercado, Elizabeth Casimiro and Aimar Nava each added one goal. Jarithsie Mercado made one save in goal.

Softball

McHenry 8, Burlington Central 0: At McHenry, Brooke Snyder tossed a perfect game with 14 strikeouts as the Warriors (12-11, 7-7) beat the Rockets (10-13, 8-7) in an FVC game. Elly Ernst hit a solo homer, Hailey Townsend (2 for 4) and Lyla Oeffling (2 for 4) had two RBIs apiece and Danica McCarthy had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Marengo 17, Harvard 0. (4 inn.): At Harvard, Ellie White tossed a four-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts, and Gabby Christopher had a homer, double and five RBIs for the Indians (14-15, 9-3) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets (6-12, 5-7).

White had a home run, triple and four RBIs, Gianna Iovinelli was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Allie Tucker drove in a pair of runs.

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake South 8 (9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Alexa Schuring was 5 for 5 with two doubles as the Whip-Purs (17-6, 12-3) beat the Gators (5-13, 3-11) in extra innings in an FVC game. Addi Edlen had a home run and two RBIs, Mia Robinson went 3 for 5 with a double and Mia Perez was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI.

Riley Travis (3 for 5) hit two home runs, including a game-tying, two-run homer in bottom of the seventh, for the Gators. Giada Cervantes had two hits and two RBIs.

Dundee-Crown 7, Cary-Grove 6: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs hit a solo homer to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and Casi Attapit singled and came around to score the game-winning run on a wild pitch for the Chargers (9-17, 5-10). Jeffs had two runs scored and two RBIs and Emily Einhorn had a homer and two RBIs.

Holly Streit had a home run and three RBIs for C-G (7-17, 4-11) and Lyla Murray (two runs, two RBIs) and Ella Grimm had three hits each.

Jacobs 19, Crystal Lake Central 11: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (13-17, 6-8) erupted for 19 runs on 23 hits in an FVC win over the Tigers (8-14, 5-9). Olivia Fillipp (3 for 6, double) and Audrey Wetzel (4 for 6, double) each drove in three runs for Jacobs. Avery St. Leger (3 for 6), Molly Hoch (2 for 5), Talia Di Silvio (4 for 5), Emily Popilek (3 for 5) and Aliyah Escareno all had two RBIs.

Cassidy Murphy was 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs scored and five RBIs for Central. Logan Grams was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Lily Perocho went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Johnsburg 18, Plano 16: At Plano, the Skyhawks (8-12, 6-6) collected 22 hits in the KRC victory. Carlie Majercik drove in five runs, Kayla Riener was 5 for 6 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Evelyn Mercurio was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs.

Kimmy Whitlock was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Sarah Nethaway hit a homer with three runs scored and two RBIs and Mady Stark had three hits, two runs and drove in one for Johnsburg.

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 9: At Woodstock, Kaela Tierney had three hits and two RBIs and Hailey Ryan also drove in two for the Blues Streaks (3-15, 1-11) in a KRC loss.

Christian Liberty 20, Alden-Hebron 3 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Olivia Klein and Briana Nelson had RBIs for the Giants (1-9) in a nonconference loss.

Baseball

Burlington Central 6, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, Liam Schultz hit a solo homer and Tyler Kotwica and Zach Hartwig both went 2 for 3 with one RBI as the Rockets (10-13-2, 5-9) defeated the Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-5) in their FVC game. Sam Maglares gave up four runs in 4⅓ innings and struck out seven. Kotwica went 2⅔ scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Brock Vincent was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored for Jacobs. Aaden Colon drove in a pair of runs.

Richmond-Burton 14, Plano 4 (6 inn.): At Plano, Logan Johnson was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs and Grayson Morningstar added three hits and three RBIs for the Rockets (14-10, 7-3) in a KRC victory.

Lucas Bynum scored twice and had two RBIs, Joseph Larsen (3 for 5) had two runs scored and Bryce Kowall (3 for 4) had two runs scored and one RBI. Cooper Nagel had a triple, two runs and an RBI. Anthony Harvey allowed two earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Marengo 20, Belvidere 2 (4 inn.): At Belvidere, Dominic Iovinelli was 2 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs as the Indians (14-8) coasted to a nonconference win.

Alex Johnson was 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and one RBI, Max Broughton (2 for 3, double, three runs) and Konstantinos Siambanis each had three RBIs, and Caden Oine was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, four runs and two RBIs. Dane Kowalski allowed one earned run in four innings with three strikeouts.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 15, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Drake Lenckus had six goals and four assists, Owen Hess had three goals and Logan Driscol and Renner Stavroplos added two goals apiece to the Gators (14-2, 5-2) in an FVC win.

Boys tennis

Prairie Ridge 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, the host Wolves won three of four doubles matches to pick up an FVC win against the Gators. Rory Senese and Matt Jones (No. 2), Trigg Palmer and Will Bowen (No. 3) and Andrew Eisch and Wesley Carr (No. 4) each won in two sets. Tim Jones added a win at No. 1 singles.

For South, Eryk Bucior and Zeke Boldman won their No. 1 doubles match. Nazar Muktar (No. 2) and Jake Pasek (No. 3) won at singles.