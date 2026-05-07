City of La Salle announces Parks & Recreation’s 2026 summer program schedule

La Salle Recreation Director Lynda Kasik announced the schedule for this year’s summer youth activities.

La Salle Recreation Director Lynda Kasik announced the schedule for this year’s summer youth activities.

Camps are offered throughout the summer, and sign-ups for summer programs are available on the City of La Salle’s website. There will be a $10 fee for out-of-town residents. La Salle residents can attend all camps for free.

These camps are offered in addition to the activities and availabilities at the La Salle Veteran’s Memorial Pool.

Tennis Camp: June 8 - July 10

Lessons are conducted at the Hegeler Park tennis courts. Participants are to being their own racquet and a can of tennis balls. No sign-ups are required.

Tiny Tots: 8:30 - 9:00 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays for children ages 5-6.

Session One: 9-10 a.m. Mondays to Thursdays for beginners.

Session Two: 10-11 a.m. Mondays to Thursdays for intermediate level players.

Volleyball Camp: June 1-5

This camp directed by Emma Happ is open to girls and will be held at Northwest’s school gym.

Grades 2-5: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Grades 6-8: 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Baseball Camp: June 1-5

This camp is open to both boys and girls, and will be held at the Hegeler Park baseball diamonds. Each participant must bring their own glove.

Ages 8-13: 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Girls Basketball Camp: June 8-12

This camp directed by Micky Fassino is open to girls and will be held at Northwest’s school gym.

Ages 8 and up: 8:30 - 10 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Girls Softball Camp: June 15-19

This camp directed by Kaitlyn Gibson is open to girls and will be held at St. Mary’s Field. Each participant must bring their own glove.

Ages 8-13: 9:00 - 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Boys Basketball Camp: June 15-19

This camp directed by Matt Mezel is open to boys and will be held in Northwest’s school gym.

Ages 8 and up: 8:30 - 10 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Cheerleading Camp: June 15-19

This camp will teach cheer and dance, and will be held in Northwest’s school gym.

Ages 6-12: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Soccer Camp: June 22-26

This camp directed by Litzy Lopez is open to boys and girls, and will be held at Rotary Park.

Ages 5-8: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Ages 9 and up: 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

T-Ball: July 6-10

This camp is open to boys and girls, and will be held at Hegeler Park.

Ages 4-6: 9-10 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Tumbling for Tots: July 6-10

This camp will be held in Northwest’s school gym.

Ages 3-6: 9-10 a.m,, Monday to Friday.

For more information or to register, call 815-223-3755, or visit the City of La Salle’s website.