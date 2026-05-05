Maddon McKim’s grand slam lifts Prairie Ridge: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Maddon McKim hit a grand slam, and the host Wolves scored all of their runs in the fifth inning of the Fox Valley Conference game. Owen Satterlee scattered two hits over five innings, striking out six, in earning the win, and Ryder Thurston pitched two no-hit innings in relief with two strikeouts. Prairie Ridge (16-5, 9-4) also got a double from Beckett Breseman.

Bud Shanahan doubled for one of two hits by Crystal Lake Central (9-14, 5-8).

Woodstock North 13, Woodstock 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the host Thunder got three hits apiece from Tristan Schaffter and Braeden Berner in winning the Kishwaukee River Conference game. Berner (three RBIs) and Lincoln Buening (four RBIs) both homered and doubled. Schaffter also tripled, and North Easton had a double. Brady Rogers had a single and two RBIs. Zaiden Vess pitched all five innings, striking out six.

Noah Henning was 1 for 2 with an RBI and run scored for Woodstock (6-8-1, 4-5).

Johnsburg 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Jack Thompson went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and the Skyhawks cruised in KRC action. Ashton Stern (RBI) and Brady Fisher (three RBIs) were both 2 for 2 with a double. Josh Speer also doubled for Johnsburg (14-7, 7-2), and Trey Toussaint had a triple. Peyton Mesce allowed three hits over four innings, striking out six.

Eltan Powles was 2 for 3 for Harvard (4-13, 0-9).

Sandwich 9, Marengo 5: At Marengo, the Indians lost in KRC action, despite doubles from Brady Kentgen and Caden Oine and a triple from Dominic Iovinelli. Marengo (12-8, 5-4) trailed 8-2 after six innings.

Orangeville 21, Alden-Hebron 11 (5 inn.): At Orangeville, the Giants gave up 10 runs in the first inning and eight in the second en route to the loss. Caleb Linneman hit a solo homer and singled for A-H (7-6). Kyle Linneman and Logan Klein also had two hits in the loss.

Crystal Lake South 4, Cary-Grove 0 (susp.): At Cary, the FVC game between the Gators and Trojans was suspended in the second inning.

Huntley 2, Burlington Central 1 (susp.): At Burlington, the FVC game between the Red Raiders and Rockets was suspended in the second inning.

Jacobs 3, Dundee-Crown 0 (susp.): At Algonquin, the FVC game between the Golden Eagles and Chargers was suspended in the first inning.

McHenry 8, Hampshire 2 (susp.): At Hampshire, the FVC game between the Warriors and Whip-Purs was suspended in the sixth inning.

Northridge Prep 7, Marian Central 2 (susp.): At Niles, the game between the Knights and the Hurricanes was suspended in the fourth inning.

Softball

Hampshire 10, Dundee-Crown 2: At Hampshire, Addi Edlen hit a home run and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, and Mia Robinson also homered and went 3 for 4 with two runs as the Whip-Purs (15-5, 10-2 FVC) rolled over the Chargers (8-16, 4-9 FVC).

Julissa Akins doubled and went 2 for 4 with an RBI while striking out seven batters over seven innings for Hampshire. Chloe Morrison belted a home run and Dani Christopher had a single and an RBI for D-C.

Prairie Ridge 5, Burlington Central 3: At Crystal Lake, Bella Moore hit a double and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Reese Mosolino struck out seven over five innings, and the Wolves (13-5, 9-3 FVC) defeated the Rockets (9-12-1, 7-6 FVC).

Emma Dallas, Mary-Kate Center and Karsyn Ledgerwood each had one hit and one RBI for the Wolves. Madison Butler and Alexis Skarda both went 2 for 3 with doubles to lead the Burlington Central offense.

Woodstock North 12, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Kylee Jordan, Kylee Nicholson and Maddie Nordahl each doubled for the Thunder (15-3, 10-0 KRC) who had 12 hits and remained undefeated in conference play with a win over the Skyhawks (7-11, 5-5 KRC).

Nicholson had three RBIs and Maddie Nordahl added two RBIs to aid the Thunder offense. Makayla Nordahl struck out three over five shutout innings.

Richmond-Burton 13, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Rebecca Lanz went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Rockets (12-11, 6-4 KRC) beat the Blue Streaks (2-14, 0-10 KRC).

Lilly Kwapniewski singled twice and notched three RBIs, while Ruby Gregurich hit two singles and scored two runs for R-B. Gracie Johnson went 2 for 2 with two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kenzie Bowles singled three times atop the Woodstock batting order.

Marengo 9, Plano 2: At Marengo, Gianna Iovinelli, Arianna Rodriguez and Elyse Brackmann all doubled and posted two RBIs for the Indians (12-15, 7-3 KRC), who defeated the Reapers in conference play.

Abby Balmes and Mia Miceli each hit two singles to aid the offense. Ellie White pitched all seven innings for Marengo, striking out five with one walk while holding Plano to two earned runs on six hits.

Sandwich 12, Harvard 3: At Harvard, Kara Knop doubled and went 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI as the Hornets (6-10, 5-5 KRC) dropped a conference game to the Indians at their home field. Kim Morales recorded one RBI in the loss.

Orangeville 9, Alden-Hebron 0 (1 inn.): At Orangeville, the hosts scored nine runs in the first inning when the game was called. Hayden Smith drew a lead-off walk in the first for A-H (1-7-1).

Huntley 4, Cary-Grove 0 (susp.): At Cary, the FVC game between the Red Raiders and Trojans was suspended in the second inning.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Crystal Lake South O (susp.): At Crystal Lake, the FVC game between the Tigers and host Gators was suspended in the first inning.

McHenry 4, Jacobs 0 (susp.): At Algonquin, the FVC game between the Warriors and Golden Eagles was suspended in the second inning.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 5, Woodstock North 0: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith notched a hat trick, Maura Oeffling and Charlie Eastland each scored one goal, and the Skyhawks (11-0, 6-0 KRC) cruised over the Thunder (6-9-1, 2-4 KRC) in the semifinals of the KRC Tournament.

Eastland, Lauren McQuiston, Elaina Moss and Brooke Butler all tallied assists for the Skyhawks, who advance to the tournament final Wednesday. Lila Konrad recorded four saves for Johnsburg.

Boys tennis

Marengo 4, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, the Indians won three doubles matches thanks to Julio Ruiz and Connor Salazar (No. 2), Brandon Sackis and Liam Fricke (No. 3) and Mason Miller and Nathan Scholfield (No. 4). Marengo’s Luke Schulman won No. 3 singles.

Johnsburg got wins from Ryan Odel (No. 1 singles), Miles Davis (No. 2 singles) and Jack Rung and Tyler Batt (No. 1 doubles).

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Tigers swept doubles with Jacke Lisle and Nate Muszynski (No. 1), Prateek Ponnam and Shane Coffey (No. 2), Rylan McKnight and Caden Smith (No. 3) and Matthew Grindstaff and Michael Marry (No. 4). Central also won first singles with Ryan Spencer and second singles with Geo DeSando.

McHenry’s lone win came from Matt Zurawski at No. 3 singles.