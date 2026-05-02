Jace Koth hits walk-off single as Jacobs baseball tops Crystal Lake Central: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake Central 6: At Algonquin, Jace Koth smacked a walk-off single and finished with two RBIs as the Golden Eagles (14-6, 7-4 FVC) outlasted the Tigers (8-13, 5-7) in Fox Valley Conference play.

Carter Kropke had two hits, Jaylen Camacho doubled with one RBI and both Bud Shanahan and Konner Altergott notched RBIs for Central.

Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 1 (5 inn.): At Cary, Dylan Dumele singled twice and scored two runs with two RBIs, Canyon McKinney posted two hits and two runs scored, and the Trojans (7-15, 3-9 FVC) defeated the Chargers (8-14, 1-11 FVC) in a conference matchup.

Matthew Loeffel pitched five innings and struck out six batters while holding D-C to two hits.

Cole Pearson and Ikey Grzynkowicz singled for the Chargers.

Hampshire 5, Crystal Lake South 1: At Hampshire, Tyler Rubino, Shane Pfeiffer and Cole Harkin each had one hit and one RBI as the Whip-Purs (13-8-1, 5-7 FVC) beat the Gators (13-7, 6-6 FVC).

Nick Stowasser went 3 for 4 with three singles, Carson Trivellini had a double and a single, and Michael Silvius went 2 for 4 with an RBI for South. Wes Bogda went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock North 0: At Sandwich, Braeden Berner, Tristan Schaffter and Frank Cohen each hit singles as the Thunder (6-11, 4-4) conceded a loss to the Indians in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Softball

Crystal Lake South 4, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, Riley Barda recorded two hits, Lily Dittrich struck out six in a complete game and the Gators (4-12, 2-9 FVC) held off the Rockets (8-11-1, 6-5 FVC) in conference play. Dittrich added an RBI at the plate.

Kelsey Covey singled and earned two RBIs, while Mei Shirokawa had one RBI and Emmerson Falk doubled and scored one run for Central.

Huntley 9, Marengo 7: At Marengo, Alexa Avitia and Alyssa Weniger each homered and recorded two RBIs, Lana Hobday posted two hits and two RBIs, Aubrina Adamik doubled and the Red Raiders (18-5) took down the Indians (11-13) in a nonconference matchup.

Gabby Christopher led Marengo’s offense, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Mia Miceli doubled twice with one RBI for the Indians, who had 10 hits to Huntley’s 11.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Glenbard West 6: At Rosemont, Cassidy Murphy doubled and went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Harper Wright went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs and the Tigers (8-9) defeated the Hilltoppers in nonconference action.

Logan Grams tripled and totaled four RBIs, while Lily Perocho singled three times and posted two RBIs to aid the Tigers in their victory.

Boys track and field

Oregon meet: At Oregon, Marengo won the 4x200 relay with Sam Tucker, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth (1:29.39) and the 4x400 relay with Jackson Knake, the Heimsoths and Gieseke.

Woodstock North got runner-up efforts from Geo Kopulos in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The Thunder finished fourth in the team standings, while Marengo was eighth.

Woodstock Steve Erwin Invitational: At Woodstock, host Woodstock received wins from Josh Roth in the 3,200 meters (10:36.85), Colton Medley in the 110 hurdles (15.38), William Cain in the high jump (1.75 meters), Marc Thomas in the long jump (6.49 meters) and Ty Steponaitis in the triple jump (12.59 meters).

Jacobs’ Alex Taskov won the 1,600 (4:41.53). Jacobs also captured first in the 4x800 relay with Derrick Jobes, Nathan Pierzchalski, Ben McMahon and Mehdi Abdagic (8:48.61).

Woodstock (150 points) and Jacobs (93)finished second and fourth, respectively.

Crystal Lake Central Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge (116 points) finished second to Kaneland (132 points). The Wolves’ winners were Thomas Henry in the 800 (1:59.50), Alex Trejo in the 110 hurdles (15.99), Leo Ruiz in the 300 hurdles (44.99), Landon Golden in the discus (49.58 meters) and Everett Stone in the triple jump (123.6 meters).

Other winners included Dundee-Crown’s 4x100 relay team of Ethan Nkando, Anthony Spain, Gavin Fernstrom and Kyle Brents (43.60); Burlington Central’s Noah Rudden in the long jump (5.62 meters) and Crystal Lake Central’s Barrett Buchanan in the 400 (53.58).

Girls track and field

Badger Invite: At Lake Geneva, Cary-Grove (153 points) finished first, Johnsburg (59) tied for fifth and Harvard (36) placed seventh.

Fiyinfunoluwa Onafeko (100, 200), Alexandra Santoyo (1,600), Becca DeKett (100 hurdles), Olivia Parker (300 hurdles) and Caelie Mendro (triple jump) won individual events for C-G. The Trojans won the 4x200 and 4x400 relay events. Johnsburg’s Stori Hurckes (discus) and Harvard’s Ella Martin (high jump) also won individual events.

Steve Erwin Invite: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (75 points) took third and Jacobs (73) tied for fourth in the 13-team competition.

Mackenzie Cronin (3,200), Brylan Lemon (300 hurdles) and Carly Uehlein (shot put, discus) won individual events for Jacobs. Mia Foss (long jump, triple jump) earned two event wins for Woodstock.

Wheaton-Warrenville South Invite: At Wheaton, Huntley cruised to the title with 98 points. The Red Raiders won the 4x400 relay in 4:04.64 with Haley Rahman, Ava Acevedo, Kalia Parris and Myla Wade. Elena Fetzer finished first in the shot put (11.4 meters). Huntley got runner-up efforts from Brianna Felde in the discus, Opeyemi Aluko in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay (Parris, Regan Ellis, Rachel Hogan, Addi Busam). Hogan (100), Ellis (200) and Izzy Ciesla (3,200) had third-place runs.