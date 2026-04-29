Oliver: Alzheimer’s disease report finds room to improve in education, prevention

Each year, the Alzheimer’s Association puts out its “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report. As a caregiver for my husband, Tony, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2015, I’m always interested in what it has to say.

The report shows just how much Alzheimer’s disease is affecting the United States and, more importantly, how much it is increasing.

According to the report, an estimated 7.4 million people aged 65 and older are living with clinical Alzheimer’s dementia.

This is not an inexpensive disease. The total annual costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias (excluding unpaid care) will reach a record $409 billion this year, up $25 billion from a year ago, according to the report.

Much of that burden falls on family and friends. Nearly 13 million family members and friends provided more than 19 billion hours of unpaid care last year. This I know firsthand.

Here’s a statistic that shocked me. Between 2000 and 2024, the number of deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease in the United States more than doubled, increasing 134%.

After losing my mother in 2018 to complications of dementia and watching my dear husband as his own disease progresses, I often find myself wondering whether I eventually will develop dementia, too.

I’m not alone in this fear. That’s the finding of a nationwide survey the Alzheimer’s Association released along with the “Facts & Figures” report. It found that Americans say brain health is a top priority as they age, ranking it as important as physical health.

However, there’s a gap between awareness of the importance of brain health and actions to address it.

Nearly all adults aged 40 and older surveyed for the report (99%) say maintaining the ability to think, learn and remember is just as important as physical health. Yet only 9% say they know a lot about how to maintain it. And more than two-thirds worry about developing Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

These findings are included in a special report, “Brain Health in America: Understanding and Supporting Lifelong Cognitive Health.” It surveyed more than 3,800 U.S. adults 40 and older.

“Americans care deeply about their brain health and say that midlife is the key time to start taking steps to support it,” said Heather M. Snyder, senior vice president of Medical & Scientific Relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. “But many don’t know where to start and are looking for clear guidance on actions they can take.”

Another interesting finding is that most people believe that lifestyle behaviors such as diet, exercise and sleep play an important role in maintaining brain health, but fewer connect these behaviors with reducing dementia risk. In addition, many do not practice these things consistently.

Most of those surveyed (73%) are interested in programs that support brain health, including cognitive exercises, health monitoring, nutrition counseling and exercise. However, most also preferred flexible formats and many worry about the cost, location, personal motivation and insurance coverage.

Additionally, most of those surveyed would like more information about brain health from their health care provider and would welcome conversations during routine care. But only 14% report having a conversation about brain health with their doctor, and just 11% discussing ways to reduce dementia risk.

Clearly, there’s work to be done to bridge the gap between a desire to reduce dementia risk and actionable ways to do so, along with the guidance so many of us desire.

To address the needs identified in the survey, the Alzheimer’s Association is working with partners to deliver research-backed information and programs to help people support their brain health. They’re doing so in community, workplace and health care settings.

“The takeaway from this report is clear: Brain health is a lifelong priority, not an issue limited to older age,” Snyder said in the release. “By connecting efforts across individuals, communities, workplaces and health care, we can build a more equitable framework to support cognitive health and help reduce dementia risk for everyone.”

To see the full report, as well as the survey, visit alz.org/facts.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.