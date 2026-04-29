Whiteside County property transfers for April 20-24, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Fenton Methodist Church to Eric A Fitzwater, 9512 WILMOT RD, FENTON, $9,000

Rock Roots Development Llc to Kathy Cathelyn, 1516 16TH AVE, ERIE, $360,000

Rock Roots Development Llc to Marlene M Steinert Trust and Paul E Steinert Trust, 1 Parcel: 20-06-408-001, $0.00

Douglas A Berg to Gary L Ebersole, 3 Parcels: 11-03-200-001, 11-03-200-006, and 11-03-200-009, $553,590

Brad Sisson and Julie Sisson to Tcs Total Property Management Llc, 1309 DOUGLAS DR, STERLING, $20,000

Jon R Kophamer and Martha J Kophamer to Randy R liepitz and Ann L Liepitz, 1 Parcel: 03-26-100-005, $125,000

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Richard E Decker, Katie E Decker, Kelcie L Wilkens and Logan R Wilkens, 1 Parcel: 04-30-400-007, $362,459

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Wesley D Bush Jr and Lisa L Bush, 2 Parcels: 04-19-300-011 and 04-30-100-007, $212,190

Crystal Zigler to Aaron S Case, 101 JACKSON STREET N, MORRISON, $70,000

Robert Stevens, Samantha Countryman, Thomas A Dyson, and Larry A Stevens to Robert Stevens, 27830 MORRIS ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Seeventures Llc to Kirsten Jeanine Cote, 200 CHURCH ST N, ALBANY, $144,000

Isabel Tessmann to Acretrader 274 Llc, 4 Parcels: 03-35-100-002, 03-35-251-003, 03-35-400-001, and 09-02-200-001, $1,709,165

Roger C Grau and Peggy A Grau to Roger C Grau and Peggy A Grau, 7 Parcels: 09-18-282-014, 09-33-200-003, 09-33-400-001, 15-04-200-001, 15-04-200-002, 15-04-400-005, and 15-10-200-001, $0.00

Jeffrey S Eads and Megan Eads to Mark Damhoff, 5430 HOLLY RD, FULTON, $270,000

Michael G May to Steven Huff, 320 10TH ST, FULTON, $213,000

Debra L Edfors to Christine M Strait, 23521 WALLER RD, FULTON, $100,000

Quit Claims

Eric A Fitzwater and Jane K Fitzwater to Eric A Fitzwater, 2 Parcels: 14-16-100-004 and 14-16-100-005, $0.00

Mary C Pilgrim to Eric A Fitzwater, 1 Parcel: 14-16-100-004, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trust, 1902 AVENUE D, STERLING, $0.00

Marc Batley to Jorge Mendez, 510 5TH AVE, STERLING, $20,000

Diane Mcginn to Thad Mcginn and Diane Mcginn, 25691 INDIAN RIDGE RD, STERLING, $0.00

Joni E Hemminger to Julie A Marshall and Joni E Hemminger, 1505 AVENUE I, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Thomas E lewis Sr Trustee and Roger W Larson Trust to Gerald L Clark Jr, 27829 LARSON ST, ROCK FALLS, $265,000

Kristy J Saathoff Trustee, Evan D Brown Trustee, David Brown Trust, and Janet Brown Trust to David D Brown and Janet R Brown, 8450 STAR RD, ERIE, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Ronald W Mills Estate to David L Snow and Lori A Snow, 515 MAIN STREET E, MORRISON, $2,449

Timothy L Ebbers Estate to Caroline F Saddler, 109 MORRIS ST E, MORRISON, $94,000