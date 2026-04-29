Graves Lumber reunion to celebrate community, history and heritage

The Lumberyard is home to a mix of local businesses including Refuge Coffee & Co, Lumber Lane Gallery, a gift shop and wellness and professional offices, making it a gathering place for community, creativity and connection. (Photo Provided By Erin Stuedemann)

Celebrate the history, people and enduring spirit of Seneca’s historic lumberyard at a special farmers market and Graves Lumber family and friends reunion.

According to a news release from The Lumberyard, this gathering will be more than a farmers market; it will be a homecoming to celebrate local makers, local artists, shared memories and the remarkable legacy of a place that served generations.

The Lumberyard is home to a mix of local businesses, including Refuge Coffee & Co, Lumber Lane Gallery, a gift shop and wellness and professional offices, making it a gathering place for community, creativity and connection, according to the release.

Former employees of Graves Lumber and INR Beatty Lumber, along with their families and friends, are invited to reunite in the newly renovated building.

From 1900 to 2008, The Lumberyard helped people build homes throughout the region, according to the release. Now, The Lumberyard is thoughtfully restored as a place where community continues to grow, as it once again brings people together.

A special group photo of former Graves Lumber employees will be taken at 10 a.m. in front of the historic building, which, according to the release, will create a lasting tribute to the people who shaped its story.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy:

Local farmers market vendors

Coffee, shopping and gathering spaces

Historical storytelling and memory-sharing moments

Opportunities to reconnect with former co-workers and friends

Special tributes honoring the generations connected to Graves Lumber

“This is a celebration of roots,” co-owner of The Lumberyard Erin Stuedemann said. “We hope to gather the many people whose lives intersected through Graves Lumber and honor the incredible legacy built here over the years.”

This celebration is scheduled for 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at The Lumberyard, 113 W. William St., Seneca.

Families are encouraged to attend, and those with stories, photographs or memories of the old lumberyard are especially welcome, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.lumberyardseneca.com or follow event updates on social media.