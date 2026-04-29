Ottawa Noon Rotary donates $1,500 to Ottawa YMCA

Ottawa Noon Rotary Members Dave Noble, Tracy Beattie and Brian Carnes with Executive Director and CEO of the Ottawa YMCA Glenn Haley. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Noon Rotary)

Ottawa Noon Rotary exemplified its dedication to improving the quality of life in the Ottawa area and supporting initiatives that make a lasting impact with a donation to the Ottawa YMCA.

Ottawa Noon Rotary donated $1,500 to the Ottawa YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, according to a news release, helping to expand access to vital programs and services that strengthen the local community.

“We are grateful for Ottawa Noon Rotary’s continued commitment to our community,” Executive Director and CEO of the Ottawa YMCA Glenn Haley said. “Their support ensures that individuals of all ages have access to programs that promote health, connection, and personal growth.”

According to the release, this contribution will directly support after-school care for children, expanded programming for seniors to stay socially connected and opportunities for teens to build positive relationships while developing new skills.

The funding also enables the YMCA to respond to evolving community needs by hosting blood drives, offering evidence-based health and wellness classes and providing free swim safety lessons to all second-grade students in the area, according to the release.

Through its Annual Giving Campaign, the Ottawa YMCA works to remove financial barriers so that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, can participate in programs that enhance well-being and foster a sense of belonging, according to the release from Ottawa Noon Rotary.