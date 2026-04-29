Granville library screens “The Grocery List Show” exploring immigrant communities

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will hold a free screening of “The Grocery List Show” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

The film explores international grocery stores and the immigrant communities they serve across the U.S., hosted by former “Top Chef” contender Chrissy Camba. Across five episodes set in Chicago, Brooklyn, and New Jersey, Camba and her guests shop local markets, meet store owners, and prepare meals together, celebrating global food traditions as a powerful way to connect, learn, and understand one another.

The film is 60 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through Independent Lens. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St.