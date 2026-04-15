Drake Lenckus nets 100th goal as Crystal Lake South boy lacrosse rolls: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 14, Lake Forest Academy 1: At Crystal Lake, Drake Lenckus hit 100 career goals, finishing with four goals and two assists in the Gators’ nonconference win. Logan Driscol had six goals and two assists, Braedon Muraski added three assists, Ryan Moresi scored his first career goal, and Gavin Hastings won 17 of 19 faceoffs.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 4, Jacobs 2: At Crystal Lake, Owen Satterlee struck out 10 in 6⅔ innings, and the Wolves avenged Monday’s FVC loss. Satterlee allowed two runs (both unearned), three hits and three walks. Jack Hermann got the final out for the save.

Maddon McKim was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the Wolves (9-2, 3-1), and Jack Dahlem was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Andrew Deegan had a double and an RBI for the Golden Eagles (9-2, 3-1).

Jacobs starter Cooper Gulgren allowed three earned runs in 4⅔ innings.

Plano 4, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Dominic Iovinelli’s third-inning homer accounted for the Indians’ lone run in their Kishwaukee River Conference loss. Alex Johnson allowed four runs in six innings for Marengo (7-5, 2-2).

Softball

Woodstock North 1, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, Aly Jordan doubled home the game’s only run in the sixth inning, lifting the Thunder to the KRC win. Kylee Nicholson pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in earning the victory, as North (6-2, 4-0) won its sixth straight. Nicholson also went 2 for 3.

Harvard’s Leona Eichholz surrendered five hits, struck out 12 and walked one. Grace Nellessen was 2 for 3 for the Hornets (4-4, 2-1).

Sandwich 13, Richmond-Burton 5: At Sandwich, the Rockets led 4-3 after three innings but allowed 10 runs over the next three innings. Ellie Smith hit a solo homer for the Rockets (6-10, 1-3), and Bre Warren was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Plano 19, Woodstock 3 (4 inn.): At Plano, the Blue Streaks had five hits, including doubles by Ellie Norton and Tipper Axelson in their KRC loss. Woodstock (2-6, 0-4) allowed 17 runs in Plano’s last three innings.

Christian Liberty 17, Alden-Hebron 2: At Arlington Heights, Hayden Smith hit a solo homer, walked and scored twice for the Giants (1-3-1, 1-1-1) in the Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Girls soccer

Dundee-Crown 6, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Rylie Mensik scored four goals, two in each half, and added an assist, as the Chargers (2-3-1) won the FVC match. Olivia Holic and Valeria Rodarte scored as well. Madalyn Peralta had two assists.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers got straight-set singles wins from Ryan Spencer (No. 1) and Geo DeSando (No. 3). Central (3-3, 1-1 FVC) also received doubles wins from Jack Lisle and Nate Muszynski (No. 1), Prateek Ponnam and Jackson Gerambia (No. 2) and Rylan McKnight and Caden Smith (No. 3).

Hampshire’s winners were Michael Vo (No. 2 singles) and Matthew Grindstaff and Michael Marry (No. 4 doubles).

Northridge Prep 4, Marian Central 3: At Niles, the Hurricanes got wins from Ryan Falbo (No. 3 singles), Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng (No. 1 doubles) and Michael Davis and Trevor Zopp (No. 4 doubles).