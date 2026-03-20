Richmond-Burton girls soccer, CLC co-op girls lacrosse win openers: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 2, Antioch 1: At Antioch, Sydney Frericks had one goal and an assist for the Rockets in a season-opening win. Ella Seyller also scored for R-B (1-0), and Rylee Molczan made five saves in goal.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 21, Metea Valley 4: At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr tallied six goals and two assists in a season-opening victory. Makayla Simonic added three goals and two assists, Lily Bentley had three goals and Sydney Cruz chipped in two goals and an assist.

Dundee-Crown 5, Johnsburg 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers defeated the Skyhawks in the nonconference contest. Pranav Saravanan and Cavan Svec won at No. 1 doubles for D-C, beating Jack Rung and Charlie Ten Bruin 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt defeated Aarav Shah, 6-0, 7-6.