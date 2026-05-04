Motorcyclist from Warrenville dies in Crystal Lake crash

A Warrenville man has died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle Saturday evening along Route 14 in Crystal Lake, police reported.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a call at 8:45 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive for a reported single-vehicle crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a man driving a 2017 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 14 near Lake Shore Drive when the motorcycle “left the roadway and the driver was ejected,” according to a Crystal Lake Police news release.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Warrenville, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release. His name was not released.

A portion of Route 14 was closed to traffic for more than two hours.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information relating to the crash is encouraged to contact the police at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.