Road Trip With a Book at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with Road Trip With a Book. Explore all the United States has to offer and challenge yourself to read a book set in each of the 50 states in 2026.

Puzzle checkouts

The library has a variety of gently used puzzles to check out and put together at home. Stop by the desk for more information.

Take & Make craft kit

Stop by the circulation desk to pick up a kit to make a seed bomb. Keep it for yourself or give it to a friend to make a tiny flower garden.

Stories With Stacey

Thursdays at 10 a.m.: W is for Wheels and Worms. We also had stories about Watermelon and the Weather. Only four more letters to go.

Spice of the month

Onion Powder: Onions have been used for centuries in cooking. The original drying process to preserve onions was time consuming. Around the 20th century, when dehydrating foods to preserve them began, is when onion powder really came to be. Onion powder can take the place of an actual onion in most dishes. A little can go a long way and no more tears from cutting up an onion. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your sample of onion powder. Included are some recipes.

New releases

Adult Books

“The Belle of Chatham” by Laura Frantz

“The Bookstore Diaries” by Susan Mallery

“Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden

Picture Books

“At the End of the Day” by Lisa H Detlefsen

“Digger’s Busy Day” by Conor Rawson