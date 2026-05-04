Fire leaves Yorkville home uninhabitable, damage estimated at $900,000

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Yorkville on May 2, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

A house fire in Yorkville caused about $900,000 in damage leaving the place uninhabitable.

While no person was injured, the firefighting efforts included a rush to save as many pets as possible, including four cats, two dogs, two goats, a lizard, a tortoise and a chicken.

Some chickens and ducks did die from the fire and smoke, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District said.

The crews responded about 11:02 a.m. May 2 to the 1800 block of Candleberry Lane.

Upon arrival, the crew could see heavy smoke and fire erupting from the back of the home, according to a news release by the fire district.

During fire suppression efforts, which included attacking from both outside and inside the house, “fire crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions in the home,” the fire district said.

A search of the home confirmed that all residents were safely out of the house. From the interior of the house, crews worked on extinguishing a fire in the attic space before suppressing all other hot spots in the home, the fire district said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire district was assisted at the scene by several agencies, including the Yorkville Police Department, the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Newark Fire Protection District, the Plainfield Fire Protection District and the Little Rock Fire Protection District from the Plano area.