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Sauk Valley

Nauman is Amboy High School student of the month

Samantha Nauman

Samantha Nauman (Photo provided by Samantha Nauman)

By Charlene Bielema

Samantha Nauman is a May student of the month at Amboy High School.

She is the daughter of Jesse and Danielle Nauman.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Dinger’s math classes because she relates the content to real life.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will attend Sauk Valley Community College to get my RN and potentially go to esthetics school to work in a med-spa.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Track and cross country because it is such a good environment and everyone you meet feels like family.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: At the beginning of senior year our whole class got together at the school to watch the sunrise.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to get through nursing school with as little stress as possible and I hope that I end up loving my career choice.

Sauk ValleyEducationAmboy Community Unit School District 272Student of the Month
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.