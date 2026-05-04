Nauman is Amboy High School student of the month

Samantha Nauman is a May student of the month at Amboy High School.

She is the daughter of Jesse and Danielle Nauman.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Dinger’s math classes because she relates the content to real life.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will attend Sauk Valley Community College to get my RN and potentially go to esthetics school to work in a med-spa.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Track and cross country because it is such a good environment and everyone you meet feels like family.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: At the beginning of senior year our whole class got together at the school to watch the sunrise.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to get through nursing school with as little stress as possible and I hope that I end up loving my career choice.