Dutch Bros. Coffee proposes to open drive-up cafe in Plainfield

Dutch Bros. Coffee, which wants to build an approximately 1,000-square-foot shop on a vacant piece of land south of Route 30 and west of Spangler Road. (DutchBros)

A coffee shop that specializes in handcrafted coffee and espresso-based beverages as well as non-coffee beverages wants to open a drive-up cafe in Plainfield.

At its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Plainfield plan commissioners are set to review plans for Dutch Bros. Coffee, which wants to build an approximately 1,000-square-foot cafe on a vacant piece of land south of U. S. Route 30 and west of Spangler Road.

The land, approximately one acre in size, is zoned for business. Along with coffee, Dutch Bros. Coffee sells cold brew, teas, lemonades, smoothies and other non-alcoholic specialty drinks.

The proposed drive-up cafe would have two separate lanes for ordering. A paved patio area along the building’s western side would allow for customers to place walk-up orders.

“The drive-through not only allows for customers to quickly receive their purchase, but is also situated to ensure that stacked vehicles do not overflow onto Route 30,” village planner Stephen Broadwell said in a memo to plan commissioners.

Plainfield village staff recommends approval of the plans. Along with Dutch Bros. Coffee’s plans, 7 Brew Coffee is taking over the former Chili’s restaurant at Illinois Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield.

Last November, Plainfield village trustees unanimously approved plans for 7 Brew Coffee to take over the space in the Kensington Center at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 127th Street.

A drive-thru coffee shop is planning to open in the space that formerly housed a Chili’s restaurant in Plainfield. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

7 Brew Coffee specializes in serving premium espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy drinks, sodas and smoothies.

“Due to the traffic challenges in other communities, Plainfield’s 7 Brew drive-thru site is twice the size of other locations, and they have created space for cars to stack on-site that will assist with traffic flow,” Plainfield village officials said.

Dutch Bros. Coffee also is planning to open a drive-thru cafe in nearby Oswego. By late fall, Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to open a drive-up cafe near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

At the April 7 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 1,193 square-foot shop. The site, which is about two acres in size, is located on the south side of U.S. Route 34, about 500 feet east of the U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard intersection.

The coffee shop would sit on an about 0.87 acre site adjacent to the Shell gas station. A second lot is proposed for future commercial development.