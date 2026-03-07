2nd man pleads guilty to theft by defrauding Crystal Lake homeowner of $4,500

A second man pleaded guilty to theft by deception in connection with the $4,500 home repair fraud of an elderly Crystal Lake resident.

Ricky Miller, 24, of Arlington Heights, was initially charged with three counts of the more serious offense of aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 3 felony, that, had been convicted, could have sent him to prison.

Instead, he pleaded guilty Thursday to a less serious charge of theft by deception, a Class A criminal misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and ordered to have no contact with the homeowner named in the criminal complaint, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt, filed in McHenry County court.

Miller was charged last year along with Stanley Miller, 44, of Palatine. Stanley Miller initially was charged with aggravated home repair fraud of involving a person older than 60, a Class 2 felony; entering into an unconscionable agreement with an elderly person for less than $5,000; and misrepresenting facts, the complaint shows.

But in February, Stanley Miller also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of theft by deception, a Class A criminal misdemeanor, records show. He was sentenced to a year of conditional discharged and 92 days in jail. He also was ordered to pay $4,800 in restitution to the Crystal Lake resident.

On Feb. 5, 2025, prosecutors said, the men “knowingly” entered into an “unconscionable” oral contract for $4,500 with the homeowner, misrepresenting the cost of filling in cracks in the driveway. They were accused of selling the homeowner “a far inferior product to seal the cracks than what was advertised,” according to the criminal complaints and indictments in McHenry County court.