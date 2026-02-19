Man admits to overcharging elderly Crystal Lake homeowner by more than $4K for driveway repairs

A Palatine man who was accused of “misrepresenting” the cost of driveway repairs for an elderly Crystal Lake homeowner by more than $4,000 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Stanley Miller, along with Ricky Miller of Arlington Heights, was initially charged with aggravated home repair fraud on the grounds of misrepresentation and unconscionable agreement involving an 87-year-old homeowner, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaints and indictments in their files in McHenry County court.

But that count was dismissed against Stanley Miller, who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of theft, a Class A criminal misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and ordered to pay $4,800 in restitution to the property owner, court records show. He also was sentenced to 92 days in the county jail, but with credit for time already spent in jail, that part of the sentence was considered served, according to the sentencing order.

Authorities said that on Feb. 5, 2025, the men “knowingly” entered into an “unconscionable” oral contract for $4,500 with an 87-year-old homeowner. They misrepresented the cost of repairing the driveway by “filling in cracks” with a “far inferior product ... than what was advertised.”

In fact, the project cost Stanley Miller no more than $500, authorities said.

Cook County records and a Daily Herald report indicate Stanley Miller had a similar case in Cook County more than 10 years ago, when in 2015, he pleaded guilty to residential burglary and was sentenced to eight years in prison. In that case, he was accused of offering to repair the roof of an 87-year-old Rolling Meadows resident for $100 before pushing his way into her home and taking $1,000 from her when she went to pay him, according to the Daily Herald, which cited Cook County prosecutors.

Ricky Miller is due in court March 5 and could enter into a plea deal, records show.