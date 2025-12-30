2 men accused of home repair fraud of 87-year-old Crystal Lake homeowner

Two men are accused of “knowingly misrepresenting” the cost of repairing the driveway of an 87-year-old Crystal Lake homeowner.

Stanley Miller, of Palatine, 44, and Ricky Miller, of Arlington Heights, 24, each are charged with felony aggravated home repair fraud on the grounds of misrepresentation and unconscionable agreement involving an elderly victim, according to the criminal complaints and indictments in their files in the McHenry County court.

Prosecutors could not confirm if the two men were related.

Authorities say that in February, the men “knowingly” entered into an “unconscionable” oral contract for $4,500 with an 87-year-old homeowner, misrepresenting the cost of “repair of the driveway by filling in cracks” by telling the homeowner “of a far inferior product to seal the cracks than what was advertised [saying the] project was no more than $500,” according to the criminal complaints and indictments in the McHenry County court.

The Millers were charged in March and made their first appearances before a judge on separate dates in April. Each was released from the county jail with conditions including they have no contact with the homeowner they are accused of defrauding or the property itself.

An argument is set for Tuesday on a prosecutor’s petition to revoke Stanley Miller’s pretrial release. The petition alleges Stanley Miller violated conditions of his release by going to the home of the alleged victim.

In August, prosecutors filed to revoke his pretrial release, saying he had twice been cited for driving while his license suspended in Cook County and that in June he had been accused of retail theft in Cook County. However, this petition was withdrawn and, records show that after failing to appear in court in October, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He is currently in custody.

According to Cook County records and a Daily Herald report, Stanley Miller pleaded guilty in 2015 to residential burglary and was sentenced to eight years in prison. In that case, he was accused offering to repair the roof of an 87-year-old Rolling Meadows for $100 but then pushing his way into her home and taking $1,000 from her when she went to pay him, according to the Daily Herald, which cited Cook County prosecutors.