Crystal Lake South keeps pace in FVC with win over Dundee-Crown: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 61, Dundee-Crown 48: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini scored 17 of his game-high 27 as the Gators (15-7, 8-3) cruised past the Chargers in the Fox Valley. Rasheed Trice and Hudson Reardon scored 10 points each for D-C (3-15, 0-11).

Woodstock North 70, Marengo 63: At Woodstock, Zaiden Vess scored 20 to lead a balanced attack as the Thunder picked up their second win of the season with the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians. Ben Hendershot added 14, Curtis Czeslawski added 13 and Ethan Richardson added 12 for North. Sam Vandello and Blake Ritter scored 15 each for Marengo.

Hampshire 35, Prairie Ridge 31: At Crystal Lake, Trey Simmons scored 16 to lead the Whip-Purs over the Wolves in the FVC. Elijah Loeding added 11 points for Prairie Ridge.

Crystal Lake Central 53, Huntley 47: At Crystal Lake, Aidan Gibbs and Isaac Muze scored 13 apiece as the Red Raiders fell to the Tigers in the FVC.

Northridge Prep 68, Marian Central 51: At Niles, Marian Central dropped the contest.

Girls bowling

DeKalb 2,512, Marengo 2,411: At DeKalb, Payton Coffman had the high game of 166 and series of 488 to lead the Indians in the nonconference match.

Woodstock 2,592, Grayslake North 2,562: At Woodstock, Avery Carpenter rolled a series of 514 to power the Blue Streaks past the Knights in a nonconference match.

Jacobs 2,532, Burlington Central 2,270: At Burlington, Bianca Ramirez rolled a series of 477 to lead the Golden Eagles to the win. Nihaar Takhar led the way for the Rockets with a top series of 514.