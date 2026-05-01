Crystal Lake District 155 leader named Superintendent of Distinction

Community High School District 155 Superintendent Neil Lesinski has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by the Kishwaukee Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. (Photo provided by Community High School District 155)

Community High School District 155 Superintendent Neil Lesinski has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by the Kishwaukee Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Lesinski was honored at an awards luncheon on April 23 in Springfield, where 21 regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized. Superintendents of Distinction are selected in recognition of exceptional leadership, commitment and service to students and communities. The Kishwaukee Region includes Kane, DeKalb, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.

Lesinski said he was humbled by the award and “it reflects the incredible dedication of our staff, determination of our students, partnership of our families, and the unwavering support of our community and Board of Education.”

Among Lesinski achievements cited in the release are the development of a new strategic plan and the district’s first “Portrait of a Graduate.” The plan established five priority areas: student success, student wellbeing, workforce excellence, community partnerships and finance and facilities.

The district also cited “measurable academic growth” under Lesinski, including that, since Summer 2024 and through January, the percentage of students earning a 2.8 GPA or higher increased from 66.4% to nearly 70%.

“Growth among multilingual learners has been especially significant, rising from 33.3% to more than 42% of students earning a 2.8 GPA or higher during the same period. Overall, 71% of students have improved their GPA,” the district said.

The district also cited improvements in student engagement and attendance, post-secondary career and pathways planning through partnerships with local businesses, and fiscal responsibility.

Lesinski was also recognized in 2024 as a finalist for the Illinois Innovative Superintendent of the Year award for his “creative and forward-thinking approach to continuous improvement,” the release said.