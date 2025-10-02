Marian Central Boys Golf advances to sectional: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Class 1A Johnsburg Regional: At Bull Valley, Marian Central finished second in the team race to advance to the Timothy Christian Sectional on Monday, Marc Cheng shot a 76 to lead the Hurricanes. Luca Kittle, Colin Kowalsky, Harrison Graf, Kian Ducey, and Jacob Timpe advanced for MC. Jacob Smith of Johnsburg shot a 77 to finish third and advance.

Class 2A Belvidere Regional: At Belvidere, Woodstock finished fourth in the team race. Ryan Murray, Colin Karner, Nick Erickson, Simon Baker and Russell Baughman advanced for the Blue Streaks, AJ Cohen finished sixth for Woodstock North. Wyatt Stott of Harvard, and Alex Johnson, Michael Gieseke and Max Broughton of Marengo all advanced to the Rockford Boylan Sectional.

Class 2A Lake Forest Regional: At Lake Bluff, Matthew Rupnik shot a 97 to lead the way for Richmond-Burton but missed the cut for next weeks sectional.

Class 3A Rockford Guilford Regional: At Rockford, McHenry just missed out on advancing as a team to the sectional, Alex Lashalle finished second overall with a 74. Teammate Dane Currie also advanced to the Buffalo Grove sectional on Monday with a 75.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North d. Plano, 25-19, 25-19: At Plano, Jenna Johnson had 10 kills and a service ace to help the Thunder stay unbeaten in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Gabby Schefke had 19 assists and three kills to pace North (14-5, 9-0).

Johnsburg d. Sandwich, 25-13, 25-14: At Sandwich, Adelaide Bruns had 18 assists and four digs to lead the Skyhawks to the KRC win. Kaia Sasak had seven kills and Alexis Sweetwood added four more for Johnsburg (13-10, 6-3).

Richmond-Burton d. Harvard, 25-12, 25-13: At Harvard, Dani Hopp had six kills and Daniella Mazzola added five kills and four service aces as the Rockets cruised in the KRC. Josie Franckowiak added 10 assists for R-B (17-8, 8-1). Ella Martin had five kills and Madison McDonough three for Harvard.

Marengo d. Woodstock, 25-11, 25-12: At Marengo, the Indians improved to 5-4 in the KRC and 10-17 overall with the win over the Blue Streaks.

Boys soccer

Marian Central 2, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, Jacob Schug and Luke Aragona scored for the Hurricanes won for the first time this season. Dustin Emmert had 17 saves for Marian (1-6).

Woodstock North 1, Richmond-Burton 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder advanced to the title match of the KRC tournament with the shutout win of the Rockets.

Harvard 3, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Hornets will face Woodstock North in the KRC title game after the shutout win.