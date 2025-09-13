Week 3 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Richmond-Burton 49, Johnsburg 14: Richmond-Burton cornerback Joseph Larsen had four interceptions, including a momentum-changing pick-six in the first quarter, in the teams’ Kishwaukee River Conference opener.

[ Richmond-Burton vs. Johnsburg photos ]

Marengo 14, Woodstock North 13: The Indians rallied from a 13-0 deficit to knock off the Thunder in a KRC game, getting the winning score on a 4-yard Gavin Baros run in the third quarter.

[ Woodstock North vs. Marengo photos ]

Cary-Grove 36, McHenry 23: Logan Abrams made his return at fullback, running 23 times for 175 yards and the Trojans’ opening score in an FVC win over the Warriors.

Dundee-Crown 56, Crystal Lake Central 8: Kadin Malone and Ikey Grzynkowicz had three touchdowns apiece as the Chargers ran away from the Tigers in their FVC game.

Huntley 28, Crystal Lake South 7: Sophomore RB Chase Hojnacki finished with 25 carries for 140 yards as the Red Raiders pulled away from the Gators late in their FVC game.

Burlington Central 21, Jacobs 12: QB Landon Arnold ran for 124 of his 157 rushing yards in the second half as the Rockets took control to beat the Golden Eagles. Caden DuMelle set Jacobs’ all-time rushing record in the loss.

Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21: The Wolves notched a comfortable win over the Whip-Purs for their third consecutive FVC win to start the season.

Woodstock 27, Harvard 20: The Blue Streaks stayed perfect with a KRC win on the road.

Alden-Hebron 48, Hiawatha 12: The Giants kept their perfect season intact, handing Hiawatha its first loss of the season in Northeastern Athletic Conference action.

Chicago Hope 47, Marian Central 7: The Hurricanes dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener.