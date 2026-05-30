State decision on $11M Sycamore Specialty Hospital proposal pushed to July

The entrance to Kindred Hospital, 225 Edward St., Sycamore, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. The hospital is expected to close in 2025, officials confirmed to Shaw Local News Network. (Kelsey Rettke)

A decision from the state review board capable of determining if the former Kindred Sycamore Hospital building can again be used as a long-term acute care facility won’t be made this month.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday in Normal, but was canceled earlier this week. The decision has been postponed until the board’s July meeting.

The developers of a proposed 52-bed long-term acute care facility need the state review board to approve an application for a Certificate of Need to operate what would be called Sycamore Specialty Hospital, documents show.

The application includes an $11 million modernization of the building located at 225 Edward St., which has sat largely vacant since Scion Health shuttered Sycamore Kindred Hospital in 2025.

In the days leading up to the canceled meeting, Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser had been encouraging the community to attend as a show of support for the developers.

The canceled June meeting means Sycamore supporters won’t have to travel as far to make their presence felt. Instead of Normal, the July 21 state review board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive.

Braser’s public efforts to build support began after a lawyer representing Kindred Healthcare Operating asked the state health board to prevent a new company from establishing the long-term acute care hospital at the former site.

The downtown Sycamore building was acquired by Accelerated Medical Facilities, LLC from Vencor for $313,863, according to board documents. DeKalb County property records list the sale date as May 2, 2025.

Board documents show that $10.7 million would be spent on the building’s modernization if the proposed hospital is approved for operation.