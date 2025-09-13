Dundee-Crown’s Kadin Malone, Ikey Grzynkowicz each score 3 TDs in big win over Crystal Lake Central

Just a handful of snaps into Dundee-Crown ’s first offensive series of the game Friday, coach Mike Steinhaus had to call a timeout.

The Chargers weren’t lined up properly on one of the plays they had scripted to run since pregame, leading to a quick and calming speech from Steinhaus.

That was the last hiccup of the night.

The Chargers scored on every offensive possession of the night en route to a 56-8 rout of Crystal Lake Central in Carpentersville. It was particularly satisfying victory for the Chargers after two tough losses to start the season.

“We’ve had those (tough losses) the last couple of years, and this is the first time we have put it all together and played football,” Steinhaus said. “I’m just proud of my guys because like I tell them every week, it’s not what the other team does, it’s always about us. They performed at the level they are capable of.”

It was a well-rounded effort, too.

Kadin Malone rushed for career-highs of 173 yards and three touchdowns, almost all of it in the first half. That included a 62-yard touchdown run.

“You can’t give up,” Malone said of the lessons from the tough losses in Weeks 1 and 2. “If we’re up 15-0, 28-0, 90-0, we can’t give up because teams will always come back and always fight back. We worked hard for this this week and believed we could do it.”

Quarterback Ikey Grzynkowicz also hit triple digits with 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Dundee-Crown (1-2, 1-2). He also was a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 49 yards. Leon Metcalf added two touchdowns and 46 yards rushing.

“Like coach Steinhaus said, this team has put it on us in the past couple of years, so to come out here and put some points on them feels great. It’s a great feeling,” Grzynkowicz said. “I thought after that first offensive drive (we had control). We moved down the field, didn’t take along, just a couple of plays. I think that’s what killed them. After that it was done.”

The defense played a contributing role as well, holding Crystal Lake Central (0-3, 0-3) to just one first down in the first half and 81 yards for the game. Kyle Pierce, Ryan Pierce and Jackson Stopka each intercepted passes while Anthony Looze recovered a fumble following a kickoff.

It was a long night on the Tigers’ sideline, with those four turnovers being a huge contributor. Crystal Lake Central did manage to get on the board in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run from Logan Schippel. Rylan Reicher caught the two-point pass after a great stretch into the end zone.

Nathan Kozlowski had a team-high 36 yards rushing.

”We’re at rock bottom right now,” Central coach Matt MacCrindle said. “The only way we can go is up. That’s what we said at halftime, and we just have to keep challenging ourselves every week.”