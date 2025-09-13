Prairie Ridge, Woodstock, Alden-Hebron remain perfect: Week 3 McHenry County roundup

Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21: At Hampshire, the Wolves notched a comfortable road win for its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference victory. The Wolves are one of three teams without a loss in the FVC, along with Huntley and Burlington Central.

Prairie Ridge (3-0, 3-0 FVC) will to take on Burlington Central in Week 4, while Hampshire (1-2, 1-2 FVC) goes to Carpentersville to take on Dundee-Crown.

Woodstock 27, Harvard 20: At Harvard, the Blue Streaks stayed perfect with a Kishwaukee River Conference win on the road.

Woodstock (3-0, 1-0 KRC) will be at home against Marengo in Week 4, while Harvard (0-3, 0-1 KRC) looks to break into the win column against Richmond-Burton on the road.

Alden-Hebron 48, Hiawatha 12: At Kirkland, Alden-Hebron kept its perfect season intact after handing Hiawatha its first loss of the season in Northeastern Athletic Conference action.

A-H (3-0, 2-0) will be on the road against Rockford Christian in Week 4.

Chicago Hope 47, Marian Central 7: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener to fall to 1-2 overall.