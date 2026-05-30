MCA Senior Adult Day Center to host Intergenerational Butterfly Release Ceremony at Bird Park

Day of Action on April 22, 2026. MCA is in Partnership with United Way and KVPD. (Photo Provided By MCA Senior Adult Day Center)

MCA Senior Adult Day Center will host a Butterfly Release Ceremony on June 16 at 11 a.m. at Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., marking the next phase of its Intergenerational Butterfly Garden project.

The garden launched in spring 2026 during United Way Day of Action on Earth Day, a partnership between MCA, the Kankakee Valley Park District, and United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The space was designed to connect seniors, youth, families, and volunteers through nature, healing, education, and meaningful engagement.

The initial phase includes native pollinator plants and raised garden beds. Phase 2 will add butterfly enclosures and a live butterfly release experience for seniors and community members.

“This project is about creating spaces where our seniors continue to experience purpose, joy, dignity, and connection,” founder and executive director of MCA Senior Adult Day Center, Alicia Kleinert, said in a news release. “Dementia-friendly and intergenerational programming is incredibly important in reducing isolation and helping older adults remain engaged within the community around them.”

Bob and Lisa Themer observe the Butterfly Garden during the United Way Day of Action celebration on April 22 at Bird Park in Kankakee. (Photo Provided By MCA Senior Adult Day Center )

The garden supports MCA’s broader dementia-friendly initiative, which focuses on creating meaningful intergenerational programming throughout Kankakee County.

MCA Senior Adult Day Center provides therapeutic programming, socialization, respite support, health monitoring, and community engagement for older adults and caregivers.

The center is currently accepting new participants.

Community members interested in volunteering, supporting the butterfly garden, or learning more about the center are invited to attend the ceremony or contact MCA Senior Adult Day Center at 779-701-9185 or mcaseniordaycenter@gmail.com.