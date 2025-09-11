Richmond-Burton volleyball stays perfect in KRC - Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Dani Hopp had five service aces and three kills as the Rockets won the Kishwaukee River Conference contest, 25-12, 25-11. Addy Woods added seven assists for R-B (10-2, 4-0).

Johnsburg 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Abriana Bruns had 13 digs and Adelaide Bruns dished out 15 assists as the Skyhawks won in the KRC, 25-13, 25-13. Kaia Sasak added five kills for Johnsburg (4-3, 3-2).

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder cruised past the Hornets, 25-8, 25-6 in a KRC matchup. Adelyn Crabill had seven kills to lead the way for North (6-3, 4-0). Madison McDonough had three kills for Harvard.

Boys soccer

Woodstock North 6, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Thunder improved to 5-3, 4-0 in the KRC with the shutout of the Skyhawks.

Plano 5, Marengo 1: At Plano, the Reapers defeated the Indians in a KRC contest.

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Harvard, the Hornets picked up their first conference win in the KRC with the shutout of the Indians. Harvard improved to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the KRC.

Boys golf

Grayslake North 172, Johnsburg 190: At Round Lake, Jacob Smith carded a 45 and Nicco Hansen a 47 to lead Johnsburg in the nonconference match.

Plano 168, Woodstock North 171, Richmond-Burton 185: At Plano, Ben Weir of Woodstock North shot a 39 to tie for second and Matthew Fansler a 42 to finish fourth for the Thunder. Ryan Scholberg of Richmond-Burton shot a 42 to tie with Fansler.

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge 196, Dundee-Crown 236: At Lakewood, Grace Mertel led a trio of Wolves golfers to the podium with a top score of 40 for PR. Callie Roberts and Lily Meyers finished second and third. Ashling Otte shot a 55 to lead D-C.

Huntley 175, Mchenry 196: At Huntley, Miranda Hoeft shot a one-over par 37 to lead the Red Raiders to the win. Kinsey Hayes finished second for Huntley. Abigail Shoemaker shot a 41 and Madelyn Blake a 44 for McHenry.

Crystal Lake Central 171, Burlington Central 187: At Huntley, Rylee Rud of Crystal Lake Central shot a 40 just edging out Lexi Gibson of Burlington Central (41). Ella Nawracaj and Giuliana Dickson finished third and fourth for CLC.