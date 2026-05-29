Sterling man charged with home invasion, battery

A Sterling man has been charged with home invasion and battery following a Thursday incident at a West Fifth Street residence.

Adam M. Euell, 25, faces six counts, including a Class X felony for home invasion, according to court documents filed in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Euell entered the home in the 500 block of West Fifth Street without authority while knowing occupants were present. During the incident, he allegedly caused lacerations to one person’s arm, damaged an interior door and drywall, and committed battery against two residents.

The charges include:

• Home invasion, a Class X felony

• Criminal trespass to residence, a Class 4 felony

• Criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony

• Public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor

• Battery, two counts, a Class A misdemeanor

According to the information filed by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office, one count of battery alleges Euell grabbed a resident’s arm and kissed it. Another battery count alleges he caused lacerations to a second person’s arm.

The criminal damage charge specifies property damage exceeding $500.

A status hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 11 at the Whiteside County Courthouse. Euell remains in the Whiteside County Jail, according to jail records.