Marquette Academy senior wins Mediacom scholarship

Mediacom Communications recently named Marquette Academy High School senior Serenity Guzman as the recipient of its World Class Scholarship Program.

The $1,000 scholarship recognizes Guzman for leadership, community involvement and academics excellence.

“Mediacom understands the importance of investing in future leaders like Serenity Guzman,” Mediacom regional vice president Dan Stuhr said in a news release. “I’m proud that our company annually commits financial support to talented local students with the Mediacom World Class Scholarship Program. We congratulate all Class of 2026 graduates and celebrate Serenity for her outstanding achievements so far.”

“Our corporate philosophy extends beyond business success. We are committed to investing in the next generation, because supporting students today is essential to building a stronger, more innovative, and more prosperous future for all,” Mediacom Communications chairman and CEO Giuseppe B. Commisso also said in the news release.

Mediacom Communications has provided the scholarship to students residing in areas the company offers high-speed broadband services for 25 years. The scholarship was awarded to 100 graduating seniors. The $1,000 scholarships will support students continuing education. Scholarship recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school in the United States.

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. that provides high-speed data, video, phone and mobile services to more than three million households and businesses in 22 states.

For more information, visit mediacomcable.com.